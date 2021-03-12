Lineups
No. 3 Illinois (21-6)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.5 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.3 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.0 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.7 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.3 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Dosunmu’s 23-point effort in Illinois’ 22-point win in Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Rutgers was the Illini guard’s 39th straight in double figures (and 13th this season of at least 20 points). The last time Dosunmu didn’t hit the double-digit mark was Illinois’ 63-37 home win against Purdue on Jan. 5, 2020.
Off the bench
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.8 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.2 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.6 Peoria
No. 5 Iowa (21-7)
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jordan Bohannon R-Sr. 6-1 10.5 Marion, Iowa
G CJ Fredrick R-So. 6-3 8.0 Cincinnati, Ohio
G/F Connor McCaffery Jr. 6-5 3.5 Iowa City, Iowa
G/F Joe Wieskamp Jr. 6-6 14.8 Muscatine, Iowa
C Luka Garza Sr. 6-11 23.8 Washington, D.C.
FYI: Wieskamp ultimately didn’t miss any games despite suffering an ankle injury in Iowa’s regular season finale against Wisconsin that was at least serious enough to get him in a boot by halftime. The Hawkeyes’ guard scored 10 points on 5 of 13 shooting to go with five rebounds as Iowa beat Wisconsin again in Friday’s Big Ten quarterfinals.
Off the bench
F Keegan Murray Fr. 6-8 7.2 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
F Patrick McCaffery R-Fr. 6-9 5.1 Iowa City, Iowa
G Joe Toussaint So. 6-0 3.7 Bronx, N.Y.
Details
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (8,000); Indianapolis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analysis), Grant Hill (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reports) will have the call on CBS.
Series: Illinois leads 87-76.
Last meeting: Illinois won 80-75 on Jan. 29 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois has played Iowa in the last two Big Ten tournaments that actually happened. The Hawkeyes have ended the Illini’s season in both instances. It was an 83-62 Iowa victory in Chicago in 2019 with four Illinois players in double figures but no one scoring more than Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s 12 points. A year earlier Iowa won 96-87 in New York City despite Kipper Nichols going off for a game-high 31 points. The trio of Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza and Tyler Cook combining for 64 points was too much.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
First true college hoops experience
The number of players on the Illinois roster familiar with the Big Ten tournament is rather small. Only Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Da’Monte Williams, Tyler Underwood and Zach Griffith remain from the team that went 1-1 in Chicago in 2019. Friday meant even more than that to Illinois’ freshmen. Lucas Oil Stadium might not have been at capacity, but even a limited number of fans in the stands was more than the Illini newcomers had experienced the rest of the season. “Nothing surprises me with this group because they’re all really good players who have been in different scenarios and been in different environments their entire life,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “There’s always that question mark of how they're going to react. … (Adam Miller), man was he good, and he was good at both ends. He checked every box tonight. He was fantastic.”
Attack the basket
Friday wasn’t Illinois’ best performance at the free throw line, but it was at least a little better than the the regular season finale at Ohio State. The Illini made 21 of 31 free throws (67.7 percent) against Rutgers, getting to the line early and often in the first half by going right at the Scarlet Knights. “It just shows that we were aggressive,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “That’s definitely always good. When you're playing a team that applies a lot of pressure on the ball — pressing, denying wings — one of the key things to that is just attacking it. I think we did a great job of that. We drove it downhill. We created scoring opportunities. With us being so aggressive, it caused us to get fouled, and we did a pretty good job at the free throw line.”
About that head band
Andre Curbelo is at least a little bit stitious. The Illinois freshman point guard has been wearing his Nike head band upside down of late, the swoosh flipped on its x-axis. Curbelo said it’s a style choice, but the way he played to end the regular season didn’t have him considering a change. Curbelo was wearing his head band upside down again in Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. Foul trouble limited him in the first half. Two quick ones meant he found a seat on the bench after his second with 14 minutes, 26 seconds left before halftime. A final line with seven points on 2 of 8 shooting, two rebounds and a single assist will mean head band wise for Saturday’s semifinal. After all, it’s only a part of Curbelo’s rather intensive list of pregame superstitions. “I have many — OCD or something like that,” Curbelo said. “I have a routine every game. On gameday, I shower at a specific time after the pregame meal. I have many.”
Prediction
No. 3 Illinois 83, No. 5 Iowa 75
This will end the debate. (OK, it really won’t). But the two leading contenders for national player of the year — with at least a couple votes surely outstanding — will duke it out once more. Ayo Dosunmu and the Illini had the upper hand in late January in Champaign. The way Illinois is still playing puts Brad Underwood’s crew on the favorite line again. (N-G prediction record — 20-7).