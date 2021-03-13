Lineups
No. 3 Illinois (22-6)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.3 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 20.9 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.6 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.6 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn’s 26-point performance against Iowa was his ninth this season with at least 20 points. All of them came against Big Ten opponents, including his career-high of 33 points in Illinois’ conference opener against Minnesota in mid-December. He had just five games of at least 20 points last season as a freshman.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.9 Vega Baja, P.R
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.1 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.4 Peoria
No. 9 Ohio State (21-8)
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Duane Washington Jr. 6-3 15.8 Grand Rapids, Mich.
G Musa Jallow R-Jr. 6-5 3.0 Bloomington, Ind.
G Justice Sueing R-Jr. 6-7 10.5 Honolulu
F Justin Ahrens Jr. 6-6 5.9 Versailles, Ohio
F E.J. Liddell So. 6-7 16.1 Belleville
FYI: Washington scored 24 points in Ohio State’s semifinal win against Michigan. It was his second straight 20-point performance after dropping 20 on Purdue in the quarterfinals. He’s averaging 16.7 points with a shooting slash of 48/42/62 in three tournament games.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G CJ Walker R-Sr. 6-1 9.1 Indianapolis
F Seth Towns Gr. 6-8 4.0 Columbus, Ohio
F Zed Key Fr. 6-8 5.3 Bay Shore, N.Y.
Details
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (8,000); Indianapolis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analysis), Grant Hill (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reports) will have the call on CBS.
Series: Illinois leads 107-80.
Last meeting: Illinois won 73-68 on March 6 in Columbus, Ohio, to split the season series.
FYI: Illinois and Ohio State last met in the Big Ten tournament on March 3, 2010, in Indianapolis — albeit at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Buckeyes won the semifinal 88-81 in double overtime, with Evan Turner scoring 12 of his game-high 31 points after regulation. Demetri McCamey led the Illini with 22 points, while Mike Davis had 13 points and 18 rebounds.
Beat writer
Scott Richey’s storylines
Experience starting to kick in
Brad Underwood gets to a point every season where he stops considering his freshmen, well, freshmen. It doesn’t happen at the same time for every first-year player, but enough playing time usually does the trick. The Illinois coach starts expecting more. Consider both Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo well past the “still a freshman” mark. “Everybody does it at their own pace,” Underwood said about that transition. “What helped galvanize us a little bit was (Ayo Dosunmu’s) injury. We saw those guys step into different roles. We saw a lot of the actions we’d been running for Ayo that we ran for Ace and ran for Belo. ... They do it at difference pace and different phases, but their maturation has been fun to watch.”
Playing to the crowd
Playing most of the season in front of empty stands has made Dosunmu more appreciative of fans — even in a socially-distanced, limited-number way — being allowed at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten tournament. “I try to have fun,” the Illinois junior guard said. “That’s one thing I do is try to appreciate the game. I just pray every day to be able to play the game, and I pray every day to be able to come out here and showcase my skills. When I see people come and watch me play, I try to appreciate them.”
Buckeyes a bit shorthanded
Ohio State didn’t boast a lot of size to begin with this season. With Kyle Young out for Sunday’s Big Ten tournament championship with a concussion — his second this season — the Buckeyes’ rotation gets even smaller. Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said the Illini’s game plan wouldn’t change. “Ohio State is a really good team,” Cockburn said. “Kyle not being in the game doesn’t change anything for us. We’re still going to come with the same approach.”
Prediction
No. 3 Illinois 81, No. 9 Ohio State 72
The Illini ripped through the challenging end to the regular season by knocking off three consecutive AP Top 25 teams on the road. The Big Ten tournament has just been more of the same. Ohio State will be on its fourth game in four days and is down a man. Advantage, Illinois. (N-G prediction record — 21-7).