The Big Ten men's basketball tournament is still set to start as scheduled Wednesday evening in Indianapolis despite growing concern — and other sporting events already altered or canceled — because of COVID-19.
"The Big Ten Conference’s main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," the conference said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "At this time the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will continue to be held as scheduled.
Postgame media availabilities will continue to take place at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, however they will be held in larger designated areas of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in lieu of team locker rooms.
"We will continue to consult with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Marion County Public Health Department and the NCAA leading up to and during the event to implement best practices and provide the most current information."