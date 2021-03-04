CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten announced Thursday it would allow a limited number of fans at next week's Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The decision was made jointly by the Big Ten athletic directors and the conference's council of presidents and chancellors in consultation with the league office. The plan to allow 8,000 fans — just more than 11 percent capacity of Lucas Oil Stadium — was approved by the Marion County Health Department.
A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school's ticket office. Illinois announced Thursday its portion of all-session tickets would be offered exclusively to IFUND donors at the Block I level and above based on the established priority points system.
The Big Ten allocated just 50 tickets for students. The DIA is working with Illini Pride and Orange Krush leadership along with the Marching Illini on how those will be distributed.
Further information will be distributed by university ticket offices, including a discounted student ticket program. Additional details can be found at http://www.bigten.org/mbbt.
Single-session tickets will go on sale Monday and can be purchased directly through Lucas Oil Stadium or Ticketmaster. The Big Ten tournament will utilize mobile tickets only. Stadium gates will open one hour prior to each session.
Lucas Oil Stadium has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events. Those protocols and additional details on ticket sales to can be found at http://www.bigten.org/mbbt.