ROSEMONT — The Big Ten announced a change to its COVID-19 forfeiture policy Tuesday, with conference games affected by the pandemic no longer considered automatic forfeits. That move puts the Big Ten in line with the other power conferences across the country.
Not that a forfeit is entirely off the table.
Part of the Big Ten's new protocol includes a consultation between the conference office along with the impacted teams and Big Ten chief medical officer Dr. James Borchers to determine the fate of games that are unable to be played on the originally scheduled date. Said games could be rescheduled or declared a no contest or a forfeit. The Big Ten will be responsible for rescheduling any conference games postponed because of COVID-19.
“The conference office and all 14 Big Ten member institutions have been in continuous contact about developments related to COVID-19,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in an official statement. “The well-being of our student-athletes and our entire athletic communities is our top priority and we are updating our forfeiture policy to support their health and safety as well as the integrity of conference competition.”
The Big Ten also set roster guidelines that could affect the postponement of conference men's and women's basketball games. Seven available players and one available coach (either the head coach or one of the three assistants) is the minimum threshold. Teams could choose to field fewer than seven players if that is deemed safe by appropriate medical personnel.
The Big Ten also left an opening for a team with at least seven players and one coach to not play if the program determines it to be unsafe. In that case, a forfeiture will not be automatic, but the impacted program would have to outline those circumstances to the Big Ten office and Dr. Borchers. A team that does not compete and is unable to demonstrate why it chose not to would be assessed a forfeit.
Both the Illinois men's and women's basketball programs are in a COVID-19 pause. The Illini women have postponed Thursday's game against Maryland, while the Illini men canceled their final nonconference game against Florida A&M and are currently planning to play Sunday at Minnesota if possible.