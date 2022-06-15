The 2022 Illinois volleyball is roughly two months away. Staff writer Scott Richey breaks down the Big Ten slate after the league schedule was released Tuesday:
Illinois’ 2022 Big Ten schedule
DATE OPPONENT
Sept. 23 vs. Maryland
Sept. 24 vs. Northwestern
Sept. 30 vs. Purdue
Oct. 2 at Wisconsin
Oct. 7 at Maryland
Oct. 9 at Penn State
Oct. 12 vs. Rutgers
Oct. 15 at Minnesota
Oct. 19 at Ohio State
Oct. 22 vs. Nebraska
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State
Oct. 30 at Rutgers
Nov. 4 vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota
Nov. 11 at Michigan State
Nov. 12 at Michigan
Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State
Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
Nov. 23 at Indiana
Nov. 26 at Northwestern
The goodFinding a “favorable” Big Ten schedule likely isn’t possible. The conference is too good — and too deep — to even consider the idea of a scheduling being easy. That said, Illinois playing Nebraska and Purdue (home) and Ohio State (away) just once isn’t bad. Especially with the Cornhuskers considered a prime national-championship contender after returning most of last year’s team that lost in the title match to Wisconsin. The “favorable” part of Illinois’ Big Ten schedule also includes two matches with regular cellar dweller Rutgers. There’s also two each with Michigan State, Northwestern and Maryland, all of which all finished in the bottom half of the conference standings last fall.
The badNot to look too far ahead or lean too far into hyperbole, but the fate of Illinois’ season could be decided in October. The month starts with a road match at Wisconsin, and even though the Badgers lost the bulk of their top players from last year’s NCAA title team, odds are they’ll remain competitive. That match in Madison, Wis., is the first of five road trips in six matches, which is difficult enough before you consider that includes trips to Penn State, Minnesota and Ohio State (plus Maryland). The rest of the Illini’s October matches — save for a trip to Rutgers — are at home, but the challenge is just as difficult with Penn State and Nebraska coming to Huff Hall.
The non-Big Ten
Illinois’ 20 Big Ten matches aren’t the only ones that have been announced. Roughly half of the Illini’s nonconference schedule is also public, with the Illini playing in the Dayton Invitational on Sept. 9-10 against Missouri State, Villanova and the host Flyers. They also have two matches at Marquette against the host Golden Eagles and Illinois State — two teams that have become schedule staples of late. Dayton might be the most intriguing of the bunch. The Flyers finished the 2021 season receiving votes in the final AVCA Top 25 poll and return their Nos. 2-3 kills leaders and starting setter Livie Sandt. Still to come? Likely a home tournament and a third road trip for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.