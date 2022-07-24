Is Braelon Allen the next great Wisconsin running back? What does year two of the Bret Bielema era hold in store for the Illini? How hot is Scott Frost’s seat in Lincoln? We’re here to answer those questions — and more:
ILLINOIS
1. What positions aren’t fans talking about enough?
Easy, the specialists. For five years Illinois knew it could count on Blake Hayes to boom punts deep down the field with little concern about the ball getting blocked or returned. He is the best punter in school history. And you never heard Ethan Tabel’s name mentioned because the long snapper was always on target.
James McCourt wasn’t as good as the guy he followed (Chase McLaughlin), but he was steady and clutch. Fans will remember his kick to beat Wisconsin years from now.
Whoever kicks and punts and long snaps in ‘22 will have huge shoes to fill. Because of the former starters’ dominance, especially Hayes and Tabel, it is doubtful Illinois ever had a better setup among its specialists.
2. What is the most important game on the Illinois schedule?
The coaches will tell you it is the one in front of them, so therefore Wyoming. That’s cute, but in this case not the right answer.
The correct response is Sept. 2 at Bloomington against Indiana.
Let’s assume Illinois beats depleted Wyoming in the opener. Illinois then goes on the road against a team that struggled mightily in 2021 despite great expectations. The Hoosiers will be playing for the first time this season while Illinois will already have a game under its belt. That’s a big advantage, one that isn’t wiped away because the Hoosiers get a look at the Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense.
Given the difficult back half of the Illinois schedule, a fast start is a must if the team hopes to go bowling. Or, even better, compete for the division title in the wide-open Big Ten West. All those hopes go bye-bye if the team can’t win a Friday night game at the other Memorial Stadium.
3. Which Illini has the best chance to win a national award?
It’s been 11 years since Whitney Mercilus was named the Ted Hendricks Award winner. Of course, the program only has three in its history.
Numbers are what matter to award voters. A guy who can pile up a bunch of them is running back Chase Brown, who was just named to the Doak Walker watch list. The News-Gazette has a vote.
Brown’s stiffest competition will likely come from the Big Ten. Ohio State’s TreVeon Henderson and Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen are top contenders. Brown has two more years of college eligibility, so he could actually challenge Robert Holcombe’s career rushing record. More likely, the Canadian will play one more season in C-U then move on to the NFL.
BOB ASMUSSEN, THE CHAMPAIGN NEWS-GAZETTE
IOWA
1. How much longer will Kirk Ferentz coach, and what is the likely succession plan?
Kirk seems like he’s going to be around for a while. He seems comfortable in the job, and he’s put together a quality staff. He’s enjoying himself right now.
As for his eventual successor, I think — if they stay in-house — LeVar Woods, a former Iowa player who is the special teams coordinator, would be the popular choice. There’s always been the thought that Ferentz’s son Brian, who is the offensive coordinator, would be the favorite, but I’m not sure anymore.
2. What does a good season for quarterback Spencer Petras look like?
If he can complete 65 percent of his passes and limit the turnovers, the Iowa fans will fall in behind him. But if he struggles with consistency, there will be a lot of calls for a change. I will give him credit — he’s done a lot of offseason work to get better, like going to the Manning Passing Academy. He knows what he needs to work on, and he’s the first to admit that. How that translates to the field, we’ll see.
3. What does linebacker Jack Campbell mean for Iowa’s defense?
He’s everything. His tackle numbers were so impressive last season, but he quietly put up his numbers and didn’t get some of the attention he deserved. The players around him talk about how much he directs the defense. He’s a smart player who knows his position well, and knows what everyone else should be doing.
JOHN BOHNENKAMP, HAWKEYENATION.COM
MINNESOTA
1. What does quarterback Tanner Morgan’s return mean for the team?
It should mean a lot, but that will depend on which version of Tanner Morgan the Gophers see this season — the one that resembles the QB who passed for a school-record 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019, or one who averaged 156.5 yards per game last season. It would be unfair to expect a repeat of 2019 — his two top receivers that year, Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, now play in the NFL — but with the return of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Morgan should be much more efficient and effective than he was the past two seasons under Mike Sanford. A healthy go-to wideout in Chris Autman-Bell should make a big difference, too.
2. Coming off a rare nine-win season, how do Gopher fans feel about the program?
I believe fans in general are cautiously optimistic about this season. The breakthrough year of 2019, when the Gophers went 11-2, beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl and finished No. 10 in the final Associated Press poll, provided a jolt of energy for the program and showed that P.J. Fleck can deliver results. A 9-4 record and bowl win last year was solid, but upset losses at home to Bowling Green and Illinois took a lot of shine off the season. The next step is winning the Big Ten West and advancing to the conference championship game. Losses to Wisconsin in 2019 and Iowa last year prevented Minnesota from reaching that goal.
3. Who is the biggest difference-maker on defense and why?
That would be cornerback Justin Walley, who started the final six games of the 2021 season and showed his potential by making 29 tackles, breaking up seven passes and earning a spot on 247Sports’ True Freshman All-America team. The Mississippi native was key in the Gophers’ 23-13 win over Wisconsin with five tackles and an interception that set up Minnesota’s go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter. Expect more big plays from Walley this season.
RANDY JOHNSON, MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE
NEBRASKA
1. What does Scott Frost need to do to return in 2023 and beyond?
After four seasons of five wins or fewer, the minimum standard for Nebraska’s former national title-winning quarterback to continue as head coach is reaching a bowl game. At least, that’s the common perception. But context will be key — after all, NU retained Frost coming off a 3-9 season, in no small part because all nine defeats came by single digits. Can the Huskers clean up the chronic liabilities of recent seasons, lowlighted by critical turnovers and shoddy special teams? Can they break long losing streaks to the likes of Iowa and Wisconsin while finally taking care of business as the favorites? All of it may hinge on how quickly the team comes together with a new offensive playcaller among five new assistant coaches and a school-record 15 transfers.
2. What do you expect from quarterback Casey Thompson?
The son of a former Oklahoma quarterback who started 10 games at Texas won’t wilt in the considerable Nebraska spotlight. Thompson is a notorious workaholic, practically living in the film room and gathering receivers for extra reps whenever possible. His career completion percentage of 64 with 30 touchdown passes will translate well to NU’s evolving West Coast-style offense, and he’ll show off his speed more than he was allowed to as a Longhorn. Consistency — especially in the red zone, where Big Red has long struggled under Frost — and avoiding the critical turnovers that plagued Thompson’s predecessor would be enough to flip a few of those close losses the other way. Assuming full health from a serious thumb injury suffered last year, the transfer has all the traits of a top-half Big Ten QB.
3. How do the fans feel about opening in Ireland?
How many are making the trip?Nebraska fans always travel well, and organizers last month said they’re planning on upwards of 10,000 Husker faithful making the overseas trip. The game has been in the works for more than three years — recall that NU was originally supposed to play Illinois to open the 2021 season before the pandemic changed that — and continues to generate excitement among a base that hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2016. But this is no bowl week, not leading up to a must-win game against a conference opponent to begin a prove-it season. Ireland will be a once-in-a-lifetime vacation for many fans, but players and coaches need to walk a fine line between taking in a new country and focusing on the serious business of winning in Week Zero.
EVAN BLAND, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
NORTHWESTERN
1. Was last season’s 3-9 finish a blip or the start of a trend?
Louie Vaccher, Wildcat Report: I am confident that the Wildcats will be better on both sides of the ball in 2022, but I don’t see them rocketing from worst to first in the West this time around. They just have too many question marks, especially at quarterback and with the run defense. If they can win six games and get to a bowl game, I think the season will be considered a success.
Gavin Dorsey, InsideNU: As much as I want to believe that last season’s 3-9 finish was merely a blip, it’s hard to believe that this team will be much better, if at all, in 2022. Northwestern remains the same thing it was last year — an inexperienced team with issues under center. Even if the offensive struggles get solved with experience and the return of Cam Porter, Jim O’Neil’s defense was still one of the worst in the conference, and the odds that a unit that consistently got gashed for large gains fixes itself in one year are slim to none. On top of that, the loss of All-American Brandon Joseph is massive, and Pat Fitzgerald will need his squad to make a massive leap in order for a 3-9 record not to become a trend.
2. What does offensive lineman Peter Skoronski need to do to get on a Heisman ballot? OK, maybe that is too far. But where does he rank with some of the best there in recent years regardless of position?
Vaccher: I expect Skoronski to have an All-America type season, but Heisman consideration is a bit of a stretch for an offensive tackle. But make no mistake: Skoronski is as good at what he does as any player in the nation. That’s why he’ll be a first-round pick if he decides to enter the NFL draft after this season. He’s got a powerlifter’s body and a ballerina’s feet.
Skoronski has a lot in common with the Los Angeles Chargers’ Rashawn Slater, who was a first-round left tackle out of Northwestern in 2021. They both started every game as true freshmen. They both have elite athleticism, flawless technique and a quiet, studious demeanor. At 6-foot-4, scouts have the same concerns about Skoronski’s height and arm length that dogged Slater — who wound up as a second-team All Pro as a rookie.
Dorsey: There is very good reason to believe that Peter Skoronski may be the best offensive lineman in the country this season.
3. How do you expect the quarterback position to play out?
Vaccher: For the third time in four years, Northwestern has a quarterback battle on its hands going into the fall. Ryan Hilinski started five games last year after transferring from South Carolina and had up-and-down results. He looked more like a game manager than a playmaker, for the most part, though it was his first year in NU’s system.
Hilinski will get pushed in fall camp by redshirt freshman Brendan Sullivan, a low-profile recruit who has impressed Fitzgerald. While Hilinski no doubt has the stronger arm, Sullivan is a dual-threat who can make plays with his feet.
I think Hilinski may be the starter at the beginning of the year, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Sullivan winds up with the job by the halfway point of the schedule.
Dorsey: I wouldn’t be surprised if Sullivan earned the starting spot in the early parts of the season. Hilinski consistently came up short last season, making bad decisions and inaccurate passes, and a job that once was thought to be his may now be up for grabs. In his second year in the system now, Hilinski must impress if he wants to hold off Sullivan. However, based off what we saw last season, I think Hilinski loses the job either before Week 1 or in the first few weeks of the season, giving way to Sullivan behind him.
PURDUE
1. Does Aidan O’Connell have a chance to rank among the all-time Purdue greats at quarterback? What will it take?
He’s not at the level of Drew Brees, Kyle Orton, etc., but has carved out his own place in the program, coming in as a walk-on to now being a starter in his final season. He would have to put together a special season — and Purdue would enjoy a special season — to climb the ladder. O’Connell has shown he’s capable of stringing together games, but he’ll need to do it this season without a legit NFL-caliber receiver
2. What will the addition of receiver Charlie Jones mean for the program?
Should provide a boost in the return game. It’s an area that has never gained traction under Jeff Brohm, even having Rondale Moore. Purdue needs to make a difference in the return game, and Jones should provide it. Plus, he’s another receiver that can help overcome the loss of David Bell.
3. Coming off nine wins, what does a successful season look like?
Let’s talk after the opener versus Penn State. Purdue wins, and it has a chance to hit October unbeaten and become a factor in the Big Ten West. A loss doesn’t knock Purdue out, but a win could be a springboard to another nine-win season. Getting to another bowl is a must to continue progress.
MIKE CARMIN, LAFAYETTE JOURNAL & COURIER
WISCONSIN
1. Where does/can Braelon Allen rank among the all-time Badgers best at running back? How important is he?
As anyone who watched a UW game on TV last season heard about 15 times, Allen was only 17 years old when he had a breakout freshman season for the Badgers.
He led the team with 1,268 yards and 12 scores despite not being in the regular rotation in the backfield until the Badgers made their trip to Illinois.
Right now, Allen’s place among the Badgers’ great backs is hard to determine, because his career is basically a nine-game stretch to close out the season. He was asked to carry the offense, typical of those great backs, but he didn’t get much help from his receivers on the outside or his quarterback. If he takes the step forward many expect with a better group of players around him, he’s looking at a 2,000-yard season, which would vault him among the top five all-time at Wisconsin. He’s vitally important to the Badgers’ chances. He has to clean up the fumbles that were an issue in his first few games, but look out for him to be used a good amount as a receiver out of the backfield.
2. What does quarterback Graham Mertz need to do to raise his game to another level?
The No. 1 requirement for Mertz this season is to eliminate the bad turnovers. Coaches can live with an interception if the decision and throw were correct, but the defensive back made a good play. Mertz has too many forced balls that turn into picks and too many mishandles of the ball in the backfield. If he axes those from his game, his numbers will look dramatically better.
I believe it happens, because the new offense under new coordinator Bobby Engram looks like it’ll make things easier for him, as will the improved wide receiver depth and talent. This is a make-or-break year for Mertz, though. A good-to-great year could mean a fourth season as starter in 2023 or even a jump to the pros. Another season of issues likely means the Badgers look elsewhere for a quarterback next fall.
3. What are your long-term expectations for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard? Is he moving on at some point or waiting to take over in Madison?
It was interesting that Leonhard wasn’t really in the coaching carousel rumor mill this winter, something that has become a yearly occurrence. That could show that Leonhard and his agent have made it clear Leonhard would only leave Wisconsin for a very particular head-coaching job. It was stunning that Leonhard didn’t take the Green Bay Packers’ DC job when it was offered in February 2021, but I’m still of the belief that Leonhard’s next coaching stop is in the NFL before he’ll eventually be the head coach at UW.
Leonhard’s a pro and could probably figure out how to do this, but I get the suspicion he doesn’t have interest in recruiting against Wisconsin.
COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL