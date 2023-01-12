Unbeaten and third-ranked Ohio State is the team to beat in the Big Ten near the halfway point of the season. Illinois, though, finds itself in a better spot than it has in years. Sports Editor Matt Daniels sizes up the league:
1. Ohio State
Taylor Mikesell can score once she gets past halfcourt.
2. Indiana
Makenzie Holmes gives Hoosiers’ fans some hope.
3. Maryland
Diamond Miller is better than she was last season.
4. Illinois
Makira Cook is the best point guard on the UI campus.
5. Iowa
Caitlin Clark should lead the country in scoring. Again.
6. Michigan
Emily Kiser has flourished with expanded role.
7. Michigan State
Kamaria McDaniel could keep Sparty off NCAA tourney bubble.
8. Penn State
Makenna Marisa can carry the Nittany Lions if she has to.
9. Nebraska
Jaz Shelley gives Huskers dynamic backcourt option.
10. Purdue
Former Illini Jeanae Terry one of Boilermakers’ starters.
11. Wisconsin
Badgers out of nowhere have two Big Ten wins.
12. Minnesota
Unfortunately, coach Lindsay Whalen is out of eligibility.
13. Northwestern
Wildcats aren’t having a happy new year.
14. Rutgers
New coach Coquese Washington has tough rebuilding job.