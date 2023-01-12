Jayla Oden Ohio State

Illinois athletics

Illinois guard Jayla Oden drives to the basket during last Sunday's game at Ohio State.

Unbeaten and third-ranked Ohio State is the team to beat in the Big Ten near the halfway point of the season. Illinois, though, finds itself in a better spot than it has in years. Sports Editor Matt Daniels sizes up the league:

1. Ohio State

Taylor Mikesell can score once she gets past halfcourt.

2. Indiana

Makenzie Holmes gives Hoosiers’ fans some hope.

3. Maryland

Diamond Miller is better than she was last season.

4. Illinois

Makira Cook is the best point guard on the UI campus.

5. Iowa

Caitlin Clark should lead the country in scoring. Again.

6. Michigan

Emily Kiser has flourished with expanded role.

7. Michigan State

Kamaria McDaniel could keep Sparty off NCAA tourney bubble.

8. Penn State

Makenna Marisa can carry the Nittany Lions if she has to.

9. Nebraska

Jaz Shelley gives Huskers dynamic backcourt option.

10. Purdue

Former Illini Jeanae Terry one of Boilermakers’ starters.

11. Wisconsin

Badgers out of nowhere have two Big Ten wins.

12. Minnesota

Unfortunately, coach Lindsay Whalen is out of eligibility.

13. Northwestern

Wildcats aren’t having a happy new year.

14. Rutgers

New coach Coquese Washington has tough rebuilding job.

