No. 1 Indiana (26-2)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes keep playing like one of the best duos in college basketball. Holmes is arguably the Big Ten’s best post player, with the 6-foot-3 senior forward averaging 22.5 points and 7.4 rebounds. Berger, a 6-0 guard in her fifth season at Indiana, gives the Hoosiers some play-making ability and shot-making ability that is hard to defend. She does a bit of everything, too, by averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... they somehow fall asleep like they did during an 83-78 loss at Michigan State on Dec. 29. Seriously, Indiana is a legit Final Four contender given the depth of scoring balance on coach Teri Moren’s team, with six players averaging at least nine points. Anything less than playing for the tournament title on Sunday evening is a disappointment for the Hoosiers.
No. 2 Iowa (23-6)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... the Hawkeyes receive the type of balance they had in their 86-85 win against Indiana on Sunday. Caitlin Clark is the Big Ten Player of the Year for a reason, but Kate Martin’s 19 points and Monika Czinano’s 13 points and nine rebounds were just as key in beating the Hoosiers.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... Clark has to do everything and gets little support from her teammates. The 6-0 junior guard has carried Iowa plenty of times, but doing so three times in three days may be a tall task.
No. 3 Maryland (24-5)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Diamond Miller takes control. The 6-foot-3 senior guard has three games of at least 30 points this season and has hit double figures in 28 games.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the Terrapins’ defense doesn’t travel to Minneapolis. Double-digit losses to Iowa and Nebraska saw Maryland give up at least 90 points.
No. 4 Ohio State (23-6)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Taylor Mikesell and Co. can recapture the magic that led the Buckeyes to win their first 19 games and vault up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... Mikesell and her prolific three-point shooting aren’t enough. With no Jacy Sheldon, the Buckeyes rely heavily on what the 5-foot-11 Mikesell brings to the court.
No. 5 Michigan (21-8)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... the Wolverines are at full strength. A 78-70 loss to Wisconsin on Sunday saw the Wolverines play without two of their top scorers in 6-1 guard Leigha Brown and 6-0 guard Laila Phelia.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the hangover from the Wisconsin loss continues.
No. 6 Illinois (21-8)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... the Illini can consistently make three-pointers from Thursday night through Sunday night. Shauna Green has the most accurate three-point shooting team in the league, led by Jada Peebles (45.8 percent) and Genesis Bryant (42.0 percent).
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the inside-out balance Illinois has used to carve out its most successful season in two decades doesn’t show up. Just as important as the guard play for Illinois is Kendall Bostic asserting herself in the post.
No. 7 Purdue (18-9)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... former Illini Jeanae Terry pulls off a triple-double in every game. The 5-foot-11 senior guard averages 6.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists in her second season with the Boilermakers.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the offense wears down. Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree averages 15.0 points, but Purdue can go long stretches without scoring.
No. 8 Nebraska (16-13)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Jaz Shelley and the Cornhuskers bottle what they had in Champaign during a 90-57 win at Illinois on Feb. 22 and take it with them to Minneapolis.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the inconsistent nature of their season takes center stage at the Target Center. Two separate losing streaks of at least three games has Nebraska likely outside the NCAA tournament now.
No. 9 Michigan State (15-13)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... guard Kamaria McDaniel can go on a heater to help the Spartans pull off a few stunners. McDaniel averages a team-high 13.7 points and has scored 20-plus points in seven games.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... it becomes a free-throw shooting contest. The Spartans are last in the Big Ten, only making 66.8 percent of their shots at the foul line.
No. 10 Wisconsin (11-19)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... the Badgers can somehow stretch their current three-game win streak into seven by Sunday night.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... their offense falls back to what it was in late November and early December during a seven-game losing streak.
No. 11 Rutgers (11-19)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... the 2007 Rutgers team that reached the NCAA tournament title game returns.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the Scarlet Knights only make one three-pointer in any of their games, like they did in Sunday’s 75-53 home loss to Illinois.
No. 12 Minnesota (11-18)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... coach Lindsay Whalen regains eligibility that made her become a part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a player.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the Gophers play like they did in a 77-41 home loss to Michigan on Jan. 29 if the two teams meet again in Thursday’s second round.
No. 13 Penn State (13-16)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... All-Big Ten First-Team pick Makenna Marisa makes her teammates All-Big Ten First-Team picks, too.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the Nittany Lions’ current six-game losing skid hits seven by Wednesday afternoon. Penn State’s only win in the last month? A 74-64 home win against last-place Northwestern on Feb. 2.
No. 14 Northwestern (9-20)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... the Wildcats can pull five upsets in roughly 100 hours.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... the Wildcats continue to have difficulty shooting the ball. Northwestern only makes 38.4 percent of its field goals, last in the Big Ten.