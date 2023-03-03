Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
Lineups
Illinois (22-8)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.1 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.0 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 13.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.7 Raleigh, N.C.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.5 Kokomo, Ind.
➜ FYI: The Illini have been highly efficient in two games this week against Rutgers. That included Thursday night's 81-55 win against the Scarlet Knights in the second round of the Big Ten tournament with sixth-seeded Illinois shooting a season-high 59.6 percent from the field at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.2 Bataguassu, Brazil
G Kam’Ren Rhodes Fr. 5-6 2.2 Chandler, Ariz.
F Samantha Dewey Fr. 6-2 1.8 North Andover, Mass.
No. 5 Maryland (24-5)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Elisa Pinzan Gr. 5-8 3.5 Murano, Italy
G Diamond Miller Sr. 6-3 19.9 Somerset, N.J.
G Abby Meyers Sr. 6-0 14.3 Potomac, Md.
G Shyanne Sellers So. 6-2 14.3 Aurora, Ohio
G/F Faith Masonius Sr. 6-1 6.5 Belmar, N.J.
➜ FYI: The third-seeded Terrapins closed out the regular season on a six-game winning streak, with Maryland — the Big Ten's No. 2 scoring offense in conference play — averaging 81.5 points in wins against Ohio State (twice), Northwestern, Illinois, Michigan State and Iowa.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Bri McDaniel Fr. 5-10 2.9 Chicago
G Lavender Briggs Sr. 6-1 6.9 Provo, Utah
G/F Brinae Alexander Sr. 6-0 8.8 Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Details
➜ Site: Target Center (19,356); Minneapolis.
➜ TV: Sloane Martin (play-by-play), Christy Winters Scott (analyst) and Meghan McKeown (sideline) will have the call on BTN.
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
➜ Series: Maryland leads 13-0.
➜ Last meeting: Maryland defeated Illinois 82-71 on Feb. 12 at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Md.
➜ FYI: The Illini will be making the program's first appearance in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament since 2011. That 2011 Illinois team had an impressive run, as the 11th-seeded Illini knocked off No. 3 seed Michigan, 55-47, at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to reach the Big Ten tournament semifinals, where Illinois lost to No. 2 seed Penn State, 79-64.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
How will the Illini handle the Maryland press?
What went wrong during the third quarter of Illinois' 11-point loss at Maryland is something coach Shauna Green has referenced multiple times since it happened. Mostly because the first-year coach felt her Illini largely outplayed the Terrapins for other three quarters in College Park, Md.
That third quarter was Maryland at its best with Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers catching fire offensively (combined for 23 of the Terrapins' 31 points in the period) and Shyanne Sellers and Bri McDaniel at the head of Maryland’s havoc-causing, full-court press. Trailing Illinois 37-28 at the halftime break, the Terps outscored the Illini by 23 in the third quarter. Illinois had a 63-51 advantage in the other 30 minutes of that game.
Nearly three weeks later, the Illini look different personnel-wise with starting guard Genesis Bryant back in the lineup after missing the Maryland game with an ankle injury. Starting forward Brynn Shoup-Hill and reserve guard Jayla Oden, however, won't be available for Friday night's rematch at the Big Ten tournament due to injuries after playing a combined 56 minutes in the first meeting. Shoup-Hill scored 11 points (3 of 4 from beyond the arc) and pulled down eight rebounds at Maryland.
"We know we have to handle the pressure," Green said Thursday night. The Terrapins scored 29 points off 25 turnovers by Illinois in the first meeting.
"We did not do a good job last time in the third quarter of handling their pressure," the Illini coach continued. "We've worked on it literally almost every day since then against our practice guys, and I've just let our practice guys, the tallest, fastest ones, I have (assistant coach DeAntoine Beasley) out there. He's 6'7" and long. I'm like pressure the crap out of us.
"So we will hopefully now — we'll see (Friday night) if it helped at all, but I feel like we're more confident against pressure now than we even were a couple of weeks ago. We're going to have to play extremely well, and we're going to have to handle the pressure, and we're going to have to hit shots, like we did (Thursday night against Rutgers)."
Finding their shooting touch from beyond the arc
The Maryland loss was actually the start of what has been a good stretch for Illinois shooting the ball. The Illini, who led the Big Ten during the regular season in three-point efficiency at 37.5 percent, drained 12 three-pointers against the Terrapins. Illinois made 10 three-pointers versus Penn State a week later, five against Rutgers in the regular-season finale on Sunday and another nine three-pointers in its Big Ten tournament win over the Scarlet Knights on Thursday night.
That Makira Cook and Bryant found open shots with Rutgers deploying a zone defense was important. Especially in the case of Cook with the All-Big Ten First Team performer finishing 10 of 13 from the field overall and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
"I feel like we were just ready to shoot, ready to let it fly," said Bryant, who finished with 21 points. "We overthink the zone sometimes. And I feel like we had a lot of reps in practice, just working our plays. We were just confident in the zone."
Update on Shoup-Hill's foot injury
Green made it clear before Illinois left for the Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon she didn't expect to have Oden or Shoup-Hill available for any of the Illini's games in Minneapolis.
Perhaps there's some optimism where Shoup-Hill's injury is concerned. The 6-foot-3 sophomore forward was no longer wearing a walking boot on her right foot for Illinois' game on Thursday night.
"She's nonstop rehabbing," Green said. "We're not going to see her (Friday night against Maryland) and probably won't see her in this Big Ten Tournament, but hopefully in postseason play, maybe there's a chance, and that would be great. Because we need some more size."
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 5 Maryland 82, Illinois 78
Nobody in the Big Ten is playing better than the Terrapins right now. There's no doubt the Illini missed Genesis Bryant in the first meeting. Illinois has looked good in back-to-back games against Rutgers. But the Scarlet Knights are a very bad team. The fact that Maryland has its full complement of players and the Illini are missing a really key piece in Brynn Shoup-Hill is enough to send the Terrapins through to the semifinals in Minneapolis. (N-G prediction record: 26-4)