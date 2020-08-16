CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s and women’s cross-country teams returned to campus this past Monday to begin their initial quarantine period.
Workouts would have started immediately after they exited a few days of isolation following a pair of negative COVID-19 tests.
Then the Big Ten announced it was postponing all fall sports on Tuesday. Postponement for cross-country, though, was more like cancellation.
Conflict with the indoor and outdoor track season means the 2020 cross-country season is lost. For good.
This was simply the latest in a calendar year of bad news for Illinois’ distance runners. This week’s decision by the Big Ten came almost exactly five months to the day after their outdoor track season was among the spring sports lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
“While it’s heartbreaking and we’ve now had two seasons that were impeded, our attitudes and our actions are not impeded,” Illinois cross-country coach Sarah Haveman said in Zoom call with local media. “We refuse to spend a lot of time on the downsides. We’re going to focus on the upsides of this. Unfortunately in athletics you tend to know setbacks and problems are expected, but you always find that they’re not permanent.”
The disappointment is probably strongest for Illinois’ women’s cross-country team. The Illini women won their first NCAA regional title since 2006 last fall and placed 22nd at the NCAA championship. The entire team that ran at nationals last November in Terre Haute, Ind., was set to return this fall.
“Another year under their legs and having that national experience now would have been fun to watch,” Haveman said. “None of the athletes who raced for us last year in the fall on that national qualifying team had redshirted yet. If we focus upon the positive, this is a good fall for them to have that fine-tooth comb, get stronger and focus on some individual stuff with them.”
Cross-country just wasn’t in the cards for this fall amid the ongoing pandemic. At least in the Big Ten considering the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are still currently moving forward with their fall sports seasons.
“Anyone who’s seen a finishing chute of a cross-country race would understand the implications for our sport,” Haveman said. “What exactly defines a contact? I’m not equipped to answer those types of things, but I think there’s a lot more — I’m sorry — sharing of fluids and contact than people really anticipate when you think about cross-country. There were some reports out of the SEC about starting a race with masks on and then taking them off when you’re socially distant. Who’s going to make that call?”
Haveman said she gave herself about one minute to “mourn the loss” of the 2020 cross-country season.
Her immediate next step was to text assistant coach Nolan Fife and both the Illini’s strength and conditioning coach and athletic trainer. The goal? How to approach this fall, which will be different than any other they’ve had, in the most effective and productive way possible. A group text with other Illinois coaches soon followed, with the sharing of ideas to work toward that goal already underway.
Haveman didn’t have any concrete plans in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s announcement from the Big Ten, but her runners will still get some competitive work in this fall. That will be limited to intrasquad races and perhaps some mixed relay events for both the men’s and women’s teams, but the Illini will remain active.
“We’ll keep it interesting and keep it fun,” Haveman said.
The loss of a competitive fall season changes the dynamic for Illinois’ distance runners. They’re really never not in season. Cross-country turns into indoor track turns into outdoor track. The cross-country season begins in early August, and some distance runners are actively competing into at least June depending on their success in the outdoor track season.
This fall marks a true “offseason” for Haveman’s team. The quote marks were her own — a benefit of Zoom communication. The Illini aren’t actually getting the fall off. It just turns into a longer training block than they’ve really ever had.
“It sounds weird to say, but one of the things I told the team was we have this opportunity in front of us to improve without the distraction of competition,” Haveman said. “Our competition calendar is always crowded. Here we have a calendar that isn’t crowded, and we can focus on their individual development.”