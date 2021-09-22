Chris Tamas’ Illini certainly hope they are ready, as the Big Ten volleyball season — brutal even in down years — opens up this week. And it doesn’t look to be a down year for the conference, either. Beat writer Scott Richey has the breakdown ahead of Wednesday night’s road match against Iowa:
‘Real’ season starts
Iowa (2-8) is up first for Illinois (8-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Iowa City, Iowa, to start Big Ten play much like last season when the Illini traveled the Hawkeyes’ gym and left with a two wins and a series sweep. Illinois got an advanced look at Iowa two weeks ago during the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Champaign. The two Big Ten rivals didn’t play, but the Illini coaching staff was able to do some in-person scouting instead of having to rely on film of the Hawkeyes’ nonconference slate that featured wins against Iowa State and Incarnate Word. “I think it helps out, because you can see how they move and exactly what it looks like,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said Tuesday. “Sometimes on film, it’s tough to tell pace of the ball and how the ball moves. Watching them, we know they’re good and they can compete at a high level. Maybe their record doesn’t show it, but they’ve been close in a lot of games. We’ve got to be prepared for their best, and we know what they’re capable of.”
Better prepared
Illinois enters Big Ten play with the program’s best conference record since the 2018 Final Four squad started the year 14-0. That the Illini played 11 matches to work out the kinks before conference play already puts them several steps ahead of last season when a pandemic-shortened schedule meant Big Ten play and Big Ten play only. “There’s a huge difference,” said setter Diana Brown, who is the reigning Big Ten Setter of the Week after helping lead Illinois to wins against Missouri, Illinois State and North Texas last weekend. “I don’t want to give any excuses, because everyone had to jump right into conference play (last season). We get two weeks of preseason practice. That’s really hard to make a lineup in two weeks. You never know injuries. You never know connection. Having these past four weeks just helped us work some things out. Now, going forward, we don’t have to focus on the little kinks. We can focus on our skills. We can focus on our opponent across the net.”
Stepping up
Finding consistent play at middle blocker has presented an ongoing challenge for Illinois since the program’s all-time blocks leader, Ali Bastianelli, graduated following that aforementioned 2018 season that saw the Illini reach the Final Four in Minneapolis. Kennedy Collins, though, is in the midst of a breakout junior season. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker made the all-tournament team for last weekend’s Redbird Classic and the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in addition to being named the MVP of the season-opening Panther Invite. Collins is one of four Illini with at least 100 kills through 11 matches and leads the team with 42 blocks. “It can be a lot more difficult to score in those situations,” Tamas said, with Collins in a rotation that puts just one other hitter in the front row next to her. “She’s done a great job of mixing up her shots. I’m actually really impressed with the blocking improvement she’s made. I think that’s their main job as middle blockers is just that.”
Big Ten battling
Illinois played 18 matches last season in its all-Big Ten schedule, with 12 of those matches — and just one win — coming against teams that were ranked in the top 12 of the final AVCA Top 25 poll of the year. The challenge doesn’t get any easier this fall. The Big Ten currently has six ranked teams and four in the top 10. Super seniors have only added to an already challenging conference. That group includes the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year (Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy), reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (Purdue’s Jena Otec) and reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year (Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley). Not to mention returning First Team All-Americans in Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke and Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins. “The Big Ten’s as deep as it has been in about the 10 years I’ve been in this conference,” Tamas said. “There’s some good volleyball going on, and I think you’re going to continue to see that all conference season.”