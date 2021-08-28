Saturday’s Week 0 season opener for Illinois football isn’t just an big day for new coach Bret Bielema and his Illini. It’s kind of a big day for men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood and the future of his program, as well. Beat writer Scott Richey explains why that’s the case:
The two Cams
That Illinois could finalize its 2022 recruiting class this weekend is on the table. That’s the goal, at least, with Archbishop Spalding (Md.) wing Cam Whitmore and Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) center Cameron Corhen on campus for official visits.
Should the Illini lock down Whitmore and Corhen it would be a full Chester Frazier class, with the new former Illinois guard turned assistant coach the lead recruiter on this weekend’s visitors and committed guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps.
Illinois is fighting at least North Carolina for Whitmore, who is knocking on the door of five-star status, and that hasn’t always been ideal for the Illini. (See Dawson Garcia this offseason and, you know, the 2005 title game). He’s worth the fight, though.
A physical 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing, Whitmore is the reigning Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year and averaged 22 points and 11.7 rebounds for Spalding in 2020-21.
Corhen’s recruitment might have Illinois in the lead. This is his second trip to Champaign in three months, and his long-term relationship with Frazier dating back to the latter’s time at Virginia Tech hasn’t hurt the Illini. A four-star prospect, Corhen would be a unique piece for Illinois at 6-9 and 205 pounds. Essentially, he’s the modern center given his ability to stretch the floor offensively and then use his length at the other end to protect the rim.
Bonus recruiter
Underwood will have more than his coaching staff to lean on this weekend to try and sell Whitmore and Corhen on joining Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class. Epps is scheduled to be on campus, too, making his second trip to Champaign after an unofficial in June helped pave the way for his commitment.
Having the point guard of the future available to help sell the program is kind of the ideal situation. The duo of Epps and Harris has Illinois’ 2022 class ranked No. 17 per 247Sports.
Should Epps be able to help Underwood sell Whitmore and Corhen on the Illini, that possible class would vault Illinois into the No. 3 spot behind Ohio State and Kansas with a quartet of four-star recruits.
Indiana pipeline?
Since Illinois is ahead of the game in the Class of 2022 with a pair of summer commitments — and some real groundwork to add to that number — the Illini staff can turn some of its attention to the Class of 2023.
Saturday’s game will also be a platform to sell a trio of Class of 2023 recruits from Indianapolis, with four-star prospects Xavier Booker, Joey Brown and Jalen Hooks all set to visit.
Recruiting the state of Indiana hasn’t always been easy for Illinois — no one has forgotten Eric Gordon — but after going more than 30 years between Scott Haffner and Jalen Coleman-Lands, the Illini did sign Luke Goode out of Fort Wayne, Ind., in their most recent class. Booker, Brown and Hooks are the next effort.