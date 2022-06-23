CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn has an outside shot at becoming a late second-round selection in Thursday night’s NBA draft.
Maybe.
Nothing is guaranteed and a perusal of the many mock drafts published ahead of the draft in Brooklyn, N.Y., only rarely yields Cockburn’s name.
It’s the uncertainty for Cockburn that sent guys like Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme and Armando Bacot back to Kentucky, Gonzaga and North Carolina, respectively, for the 2022-23 college basketball season.
If one of the most physically dominant college players the last two seasons won’t wind up drafted, what were their chances? Cashing in on name, image and likeness opportunities in another season of college hoops was their choice.
Cockburn chose the draft with little left to prove at Illinois. And even if he isn’t drafted, the consensus from the ESPN trio of college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, draft analyst Jonathan Givony and front office insider Bobby Marks is the former Illinois All-American center will find himself on an NBA roster next season.
“He’s going to play in the NBA,” Bilas said. “With his size and his ability to rebound and block shots and the presence he has, he’ll have value to a team.”
The calculation is just different for a player like Cockburn in this iteration of the NBA.
What makes him unique as a 7-foot, 293-pound dominant force both holds him back and creates an opportunity for the dwindling number of teams who are willing to find a place in their rotation for that kind of player.
“I think 20 years ago, Kofi Cockburn is a first-round pick,” Givony said, repeating a popular talking point that has followed Cockburn since high school.
“In today’s NBA, he may be on the outside looking in (Thursday), but I still think he’s going to be on someone’s roster next year,” Givony continued. “There are some teams that like him in the late second round, and I think he’ll have a good market as far as two-way (contracts) go. He’s a situational player. He’s a guy you throw into a game for five to six minutes at a time and just tell him to go put a hurting on the other team’s center — especially if they’re going small.
“He’s a great rebounder and incredibly physical. He’s a guy the other team needs to account for. I think that’s interesting in a lot of ways. There are not a lot of players like him in this draft.”
The combine also reinforced some of the questions teams have about Cockburn’s fit in the NBA. While his 8.2 percent body fat on his physically imposing frame went viral on social media last month, Cockburn’s lateral quickness and shooting hadn’t shown enough marked improvement to lessen the view of both as real weaknesses.
“He may not be a draft pick because he’s an older school big guy,” Bilas said. “Now, every position is expected to be able to stretch the floor, and that’s not something he does just yet. The game has changed so much and evolved and sort of gone away from the low post presence. Clogging the lane used to be an important thing. Now, it’s a negative on the offensive end. I think he’s already shown the type of player that he is, (and) there’s still value there.”
The opportunity to meet with teams at the combine and then in the last few weeks for more pre-draft workouts, however, might have done enough to keep Cockburn relevant on draft night even if he’s not one of the 58 picks.
“He’s going to have some challenges he’s going to face defensively — especially guarding pick-and-rolls — and he’s obviously not any kind of perimeter shooter, but he’s endeared himself to teams in interviews,” Givony said. “He has this jovial approach. Everybody loves him. He’s just a fun guy to watch play and work out and, people say, to be around. I think that’s going to bode well for his prospects in carving out a long NBA career.”
It’s an NBA career that doesn’t have to begin as a draft pick. Cockburn, in fact, might be better off if he doesn’t wind up being selected late in the second round.
“I think we’ve seen a trend in the past years where players who have gone undrafted, now it’s up to their agent to find the right spot to go in Summer League and stick with that team,” Marks said. “A two-way sometimes is the best resort instead of getting drafted by a team that doesn’t have a roster spot and you might have to go play in the G League. Who knows if there’s a two-way contract there. I wouldn’t make much of it if he goes undrafted.”
Brad Underwood understands that dynamic. The Illinois coach has kept up with Cockburn’s pre-draft workouts and said he believes his former center has done what’s necessary to position himself as a viable draft option. Underwood is also aware that might not be enough.
“Kofi’s not for everybody,” Underwood said. “The style of play some teams play, they don’t want that. They don’t want a big guy. But there are some who do. We’ll see how it goes (Thursday).”