CHAMPAIGN — Raina Terry’s return this season meant the Illinois volleyball program could boast one of the best outside hitters in the Big Ten on its roster.
An All-Big Ten caliber outside hitter.
An outside hitter that ranked fourth in the conference last season with 4.07 kills per set and 444 kills total to easily lead the Illini.
How Illinois would fill out the other two primary hitting positions in their rotation this year was the big question.
Brooke Mosher finished the 2022 season playing opposite, but she was moving back to her natural position at setter this fall. Jessica Nunge, once healthy, finished out her senior season at the other outside hitter spot in 2022 without plans to return for her bonus year of eligibility.
Illinois thought it had one answer to that rather important 2023 rotation question in freshman Taylor de Boer. Then, the 6-foot-4 outside hitter was diagnosed with ANCA Vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease, this summer and her availability this season was likely all but wiped out.
So the Illini had to shift gears again. An exercise coach Chris Tamas became well versed in last fall amidst an injury-riddled season.
The answers Tamas has found — at least in the early going this year — are Kayla Burbage and Sarah Bingham. The outside hitter/opposite duo combined for 19 kills in Tuesday night’s 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Valparaiso in front of 2,054 fans at Huff Hall.
Burbage and Bingham contributed that level of production in positions neither was recruited to Illinois to play. Burbage transferred as a middle blocker from Missouri ahead of the 2022 season for an opportunity to play opposite. Bingham joined the Illini in 2021 as a middle blocker and was a backup there last year.
“In some ways, we do train it a little bit in the spring where they’re going to play both ways, but it’s not the same as when you’re out there and it actually matters for a win or a loss,” Tamas said. “For them, it’s more of the mentality of, if you like the set, you get to go take a big swing at it. If you don’t, be really good about understanding what the team needs.
“You don’t need to try to score a point with every swing, but you need to be really good about managing the game. I’m seeing great management by both of them.”
Bingham redshirted in 2021 as a true freshman out of Shawnee Mission East (Kan.). She played in seven matches, and got one start, in 2022, but found herself mostly behind a roster full of middle blockers.
Enough playing opposite in Bingham’s volleyball background gave Tamas the comfort level to install her in that spot in the rotation going into the season for the Illini (2-0). The 6-foot-3 Fairway, Kan., native has responded with nine kills and two blocks in the season-opening win against Northern Illinois on Saturday evening and nine kills and five blocks Tuesday in an error-free performance against Valparaiso (2-2).
Bingham credited the efforts of Illini assistant coach Krista Hendrickson in helping her through the change.
“She’s giving me really great feedback,” Bingham said. “My teammates have all been really supportive of me. They’ve all made the transition pretty seamless.
“It’s just volleyball. It’s still kind of the same at the end of the day — it’s blocking and hitting — so I’m trying to translate the skills from the middle to the right side.”
Bingham has impressed her teammates in the first two matches of the season. They knew her ability as a blocker. Seeing her growth in the Illinois attack has stood out.
“She was a hammer,” Burbage said. “She had a super good match against NIU, and to come out (Tuesday), I don’t know what the stats were, but they seemed amazing.”
Burbage, who finished with 10 kills on Tuesday against Valparaiso, bounced back and forth between opposite and outside hitter last season. The 6-4 junior started on the right side early in her debut year with the Illini, and moved to the left when Nunge was injured.
Learning from Terry — leaning on the All-Big Ten outside hitter — has helped Burbage as she’s moved full-time to the same position so far this fall.
“I love Raina to death,” Burbage said. “She has been such a positive role model for me, especially stepping into this position that comes with a lot of territory. Raina gets fired up. I think she feeds off that, and the team does as well. Being able to take those rips and kind of mimicking in a way, but also being true to myself, has been nice.”