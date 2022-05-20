CHARLESTON — Olivia Birge and Brynlee Keeran saved their best for last.
It wasn’t exactly how the two Salt Fork seniors wanted to execute in Thursday’s Class 1A girls’ track and field state preliminaries at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
Yet their perseverance secured the Storm four of its seven berths in Saturday’s finals.
Birge’s last toss in both shot put and discus was her farthest, advancing her through the first round of competition.
Keeran overcame narrow finals-qualification misses in both high jump and long jump — though she wasn’t aware of either at the time — to move forward in pole vault and triple jump.
Birge will enter finals ranked third in shot put after a top throw of 38 feet, 9 3/4 inches, and she shares the ninth-best distance in discus at 117-6.
“I like to make my mom and dad really nervous,” said Birge, who placed fifth in discus and seventh in shot put at last year’s 1A state meet. “My first two throws in shot put, I was sitting there about to throw my third and I was like, ‘I don’t even know if you’re making it to finals, Olivia.’
“And so, I just took a deep breath, remembered to just have fun and went and threw my third throw, and it ended up being a (personal record).”
Birge said she shoved aside thoughts about potentially scratching all three of her throws in either event, realizing it wouldn’t help her as much as letting loose.
“If you throw timid and you’re not just throwing reckless and being aggressive,” Birge said, “you’re not going to get a good mark in.”
Birge and Keeran make up half of Salt Fork’s state contingent, joined by junior hurdler/jumper Shelby McGee and sophomore middle-distance runner Macie Russell. Birge kept the entire group, as well as other younger team members in attendance, on her mind as she competed.
“I know that a lot of my teammates are looking at me, and if I look like I’m freaked out and really neurotic, that’s going to make the young ones really freaked out and really neurotic,” Birge said. “Just knowing where I’m going after this, too — I’m so excited to get to throw at Illinois State. That is a lot of excitement for me. As sad as I am to leave this program … I know I’m leaving it in really good hands, and I want to show the girls to lead by example.”
★ ★ ★
Keeran spent her second consecutive state meet shuttling between four field events inside and around O’Brien Stadium’s blue track.
Unlike last year, however, she had to contend with preliminaries in order to qualify for the finals. The previous season’s state meet didn’t include preliminaries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It definitely made me feel more confident,” said Keeran, who claimed second place in the 2021 triple jump, third in pole vault, a share of eighth in high jump and 11th in long jump. “A couple of the officials remembered me, and they assured me I’d get to everywhere I needed to be.”
On Thursday, Keeran’s best preliminaries high jump clearance of 4-113/4 tied for 13th overall. The top 12 athletes advanced to the final.
Her best long jump effort of 16-4 1/4 also ranked 13th. Again behind 12 finals-qualifying opponents.
But Keeran soared over the pole vault bar at 10-8 3/4 to advance in that event, and her top triple jump output of 36-3 1/2 was second best in the field.
“It’ll be easier on my body,” Keeran said when asked about contesting two events Saturday instead of four.
Does she prefer it that way?
“No,” Keeran said before letting out a laugh, “but that’s OK.”
Keeran donned long Superwoman-themed socks for Thursday’s festivities. Keeran’s mother is ordering her daughter a fresh pair of socks for Saturday.
An older version of which Keeran wore at state last year.
“My mac and cheese socks, of course,” Keeran said. “I have a bunch of holes in my other ones, so we’ve got new ones coming.”
McGee and Russell combined to give Salt Fork another three state finals entries.
McGee notched the sixth-best 100-meter hurdles time (15.33 seconds) and tied for third in the preliminary triple jump (34-8 1/2), while Russell pushed to ninth place overall in the 800 run (2 minutes, 23.53 seconds).
★ ★ ★
Bella Zigler and Jazzi Hicks hail from schools that don’t offer any recent girls’ track and field state accolades.
Zigler is a senior at Cerro Gordo, which last earned state medals when Leslie Moor placed third in both the 100 dash and long jump at the 1987 Class A meet.
Hicks is a junior at Bement, which hasn’t seen a girls’ track and field state medalist since Tyna Deffenbaugh’s fifth-place high jump of the 1988 Class A final.
Sometimes, though, it’s best to leave the past in the past.
Zigler and Hicks will both will have a chance to provide the Cerro Gordo/Bement cooperative some state hardware in Saturday’s Class 1A championships.
“I think this is the first time CG/B has been to state for girls, since we’ve co-oped,” Zigler said. “It’s really cool. We’re hoping to medal.”
“It’s really exciting,” Hicks added. “My small community is really happy with me and proud of me. I think I had 30 messages this morning when I woke up … just cheering me on.”
Zigler flung herself 17-0 1/2 in long jump to record the fourth-best preliminaries distance.
“I thought it was going to be way crazier, but I’m relaxed. I’m feeling good,” Zigler said. “I was expecting them to whoop me out there, I’m not going to lie. But I think I kept up with them pretty well.”
Hicks logged a best shot put throw of 36-0 3/4 to give her the 10th-best qualifying mark. And she’s giving a chunk of the credit to a fellow thrower whose name and school she didn’t manage to catch.
“Somebody I actually met (Thursday), but definitely a friend now,” Hicks said. “(She) let me use her shot put, because ... (mine is) bigger in size for my hand, and I have small hands. My farthest throw was with that, so I could give her a hug.”
★ ★ ★
There’s an old saying that traditions only are weird if they don’t work.
And the tradition practiced by Haley Carlton and some of her fellow pole vaulters certainly seems to work.
During Thursday’s Class 1A preliminaries, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman sophomore unmistakably glanced back at some of the girls behind her and gruffly barked like a dog before proceeding to clear the bar.
“It started when a former college athlete came to our club (Champaign’s Pole Vault Junkies), and he barked before he went,” Carlton said. “I said, ‘I’ll give it a shot and see if I can get over this bar,’ because I wasn’t clearing the bar. And I barked before it, and I made the bar.
“So now, it’s just a longstanding thing between me and a few of the other girls from my club, and we all bark at each other before we go, especially for our PRs.”
Carlton put herself over the bar at 10-8 3/4 inside O’Brien Stadium to qualify for Saturday’s final along with 13 other athletes.
“It’s extremely exciting,” Carlton said. “I’ve worked really, really hard for this, and it’s even better that I get to do it with friends who are extremely supportive of me.”
Carlton was part of the 1A state pole vault field last season and placed 22nd. She’s guaranteed to better that outcome this week and could provide the Buffaloes their first girls’ track and field state medal since Cami Robertson in 2015 (seventh in 1A shot put).
“I PR’d last year at state, so I think I came in with the attitude that I can do it again,” Carlton said. “I just came in relaxed, calm, letting muscle memory take over and it did me the best.”
★ ★ ★
Judah Christian and Champaign Academy High aren’t on the cusp of jumping from Class 1A postseason competition to the Class 2A realm any time soon.
The Tribe’s IHSA enrollment presently is listed at 157. The Owls’ is an even smaller 65.
That didn’t prevent the schools from being involved with Thursday’s 1A girls’ track and field state preliminaries.
Judah senior Abi Tapuaiga competed in both shot put and discus, while Academy High sophomore Eleanor Laufenberg toed the line in the 800 run. Tribe sophomore Aleigha Garrison also will take part in Saturday’s 3,200 run, marking her second career state berth.
Tapuaiga threw the shot 34-91/2 to place 16th and tossed the discus 97-9 to rate 24th on the day.
“It could’ve gone better, but I’m still thankful to be here,” said Tapuaiga, making her first high school state tournament appearance. “It’s nice to communicate with people who are at the same level as you. There’s competition out here, so that makes it fun. … Plus, you get the iconic state sweatshirts that are coveted.”
Laufenberg finished 19th overall in the 800 run with a time of 2:30.92. She’s the second Academy High athlete to qualify for this meet in school history, but the first to actually compete at state.
Then-junior Shayla Brown earned a spot in Charleston last season through the 800 run. The Boston University soccer signee didn’t take part in the state race, though, because of a prior soccer commitment.
“It’s truly an honor to represent the school,” Laufenberg said. “It’s very daunting at first, but I’m really, really glad to be here. And a bunch of my teammates were able to come cheer me on and have a really nice, good supportive team, so it was a good time.”