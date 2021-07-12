BISMARCK — Dylan Dodd is the first Bismarck-Henning graduate ever to be selected in an MLB draft.
That became true Monday afternoon, when Dodd was taken by the Atlanta Braves in the third round (96th overall) of the 2021 draft.
"It's a pretty surreal moment," said Dodd, who's spent the last three years pitching for Southeast Missouri State. "I figured I was going to get picked up (Monday) ... but I didn't know for sure until five minutes before."
Dodd was surrounded by his parents, grandparents and a few close friends back home in Bismarck when his name appeared on the MLB draft tracker.
"It’s like, holy cow, let’s do this. Let’s get going," the left-handed hurler said. "Atlanta, that's an amazing place to be. ... I wanted a chance to play, and I got that."
Dodd took advantage of being offered an extra college season, permitted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped the Redhawks to an NCAA regional while cracking the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings South All-Region Team. He's now SEMO's highest-ever draft pick.
Dodd posted a 9-2 record with a 3.17 earned run average as a super-senior, striking out 120 batters across 96 2/3 innings. He led the Ohio Valley Conference in wins, strikeouts and innings pitched and rated second in ERA.
Dodd earned News-Gazette All-Area baseball first-team status as a junior in 2015 and as a senior in 2016, helping the Blue Devils to a 19-11 record in the latter season.
"I couldn’t be anymore thankful to represent Vermilion County," Dodd said. "What Bismarck’s done for me has been amazing."