UPDATE: Dylan Dodd threw four innings as Atlanta's starter during Wednesday's second half of a doubleheader against Detroit in Michigan. He'll receive a no-decision for his efforts.
Dodd allowed five runs (all earned) on six hits, walking three batters and striking out two more. He surrendered three home runs along the way.
ORIGINAL STORY BEGINS HERE
DETROIT — Bismarck native Dylan Dodd has returned to Major League Baseball and will serve as the Atlanta Braves' starting pitcher in the second half of today's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.
Dodd was called up earlier Wednesday, the fourth time he's been promoted from Class AAA Gwinnett to Atlanta this season.
The 25-year-old left-hander, who celebrated his latest birthday eight days ago, is a 2016 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product. He's made four starts for the Braves thus far this year, compiling a 2-1 record over 20 1/3 innings in which he possesses a 6.64 earned run average and 10 strikeouts.
Dodd holds a 2-4 record with Class AAA Gwinnett this year, making eight starts and carrying a 7.07 ERA.