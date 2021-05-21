CHAMPAIGN — House of ‘Paign bolstered its frontcourt again Friday with the addition of Leron Black for the 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament. Black’s roster announcement came two days after Nnanna Egwu was signed. Both played for in last year’s TBT debut for the Illinois alumni team.
Black’s inclusion balances out the House of ‘Paign roster. He’ll join Egwu and honorary Illini Mike Daum in the frontcourt, while the backcourt currently boasts the guard trio of Andres Feliz, Rayvonte Rice and Demetri McCamey.
Black dealt with an injury last summer during his first TBT. He played just eight total minutes in the first two games and didn’t play in House of ‘Paign’s quarterfinal loss to Dayton alumni team Red Scare.
House of ‘Paign is set to co-host one of four TBT regionals in late July along with Bradley alumni team Always a Brave. Those regional games, scheduled for July 24-28, will be played at Peoria’s Civic Center.
Black is currently playing for Team Cali in Colombia. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward is the team’s second-leading scorer, and he’s averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists through nine games in the 24-game spring season. Black is shooting shooting 49.2 percent overall, 17.6 percent from three-point range and 76 percent at the free throw line.
Black previously played in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina after he gave up his final year of eligibility at Illinois following the 2017-18 season. The Memphis, Tenn., native averaged nine points and 5.2 rebounds in his Illini career, with his final season standing as his breakout performance with averages at 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.