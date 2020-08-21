CHAMPAIGN — The Lou and Mary Henson Men’s Basketball Academic Assistance Fund was created by former Illinois athletes Larry Lubin and Steve Lanter as a way to honor their coach and his wife and provide assistance to other former Illini looking to finish their education. Leron Black was announced as the first scholarship recipient from the fund Friday.
Black is set to begin coursework this coming week to finish the master’s degree he started in early 2018 after earning his bachelor’s in December 2017 during what turned out to be his final season at Illinois. Black gave up his last year of eligibility to turn pro and has played in Argentina and Brazil the past two seasons. Black will work on his master’s in education while playing this coming season for Abejas de León in Mexico’s top league.
“I’m extremely happy and grateful for this opportunity,” Black said in a statement. “Illinois is a big family. Even though I left a little early, I’ve still been able to stay in contact and get help from the University and the people at the U of I.”
Black’s season in Brazil was cut short in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That prompted his interest in completing the 20 credit hours necessary to finish his master’s degree.
“This scholarship is a fitting tribute to Lou and Mary and the lifelong impact they’ve had on the hundreds of alumni who played for Coach,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “We talk a lot with our team about paying it forward, and here you see that philosophy in action. The generosity of Larry, Steve and others who’ve worn the Illini jersey are providing Leron the opportunity to finish his master’s degree, so that Leron can in turn help young people by teaching once the ball has stopped bouncing for him.”
