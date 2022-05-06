URBANA — Mikayla Blanke possesses a clear penchant for scoring goals.
The Uni High athlete found the back of the net 24 times last season, establishing a Illineks girls’ soccer program record in the process.
And she’s been even more unstoppable as a junior this spring, boasting 33 goals through her squad’s first 15 matches. In fact, in Thursday night’s 3-2 home loss to Warrensburg-Latham, Blanke scored a first-half goal to become the school’s career goal-scoring leader with 57.
Blanke also has a five-goal game this season, doing so in a 6-5 win against Decatur Lutheran on April 21.
What a happy coincidence for Blanke, then, that the sixth-seeded Illineks (8-7) will host the eighth-seeded Lions (4-14-1) at 10 a.m. on Saturday in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal matchup.
The winner gets a date with second-seeded Warrensburg-Latham in next coming Tuesday’s regional semifinal match set for a 4 p.m. start.
“While we have already beaten the team we will play first, I think our team knows we still will have to work hard and play our best to continue in the postseason,” Blanke said. “I believe that our team can go really far, but we will have to work and perform for it because the other teams are also very competitive.”
Although Uni High has fielded plenty of strong girls’ soccer teams in the past — including five that posted double-digit wins in a season between 2004 and 2012 — the Illineks have never before captured IHSA hardware.
It initially looked as though the 2022 team wouldn’t have a strong shot at breaking that drought. Uni High began with an 0-3 record, dropping matches against local bigger-school foes from Champaign Central, Urbana and Centennial. Blanke scored three of her team’s four total goals across that trio of defeats.
“I was a bit disappointed because I knew we had a lot of promise and talent in our team,” Blanke said. “As the season has continued, I have definitely noticed many major changes — including our chemistry together.
“We struggled at the beginning of the season with that, but we have gotten to know each other better both as players and as people. And that has definitely helped our in-game success.”
The Illineks turned around and won their next three matches before largely trading victories and setbacks in the month of April.
A 6-1 triumph against Arthur Christian on April 28 and a 3-1 win versus Monticello on Monday ensured Uni High will enter the postseason with a winning record. Blanke gave the Illineks six of their goals between those two matches.
“My teammates should also be given recognition for the goals that I have scored,” said Blanke, who additionally credited her father for his soccer guidance. “I couldn’t have done it without them. My goals are a result of good passes from them and a lot of luck on my side.”
Senior Maxine van der Donk is one of those teammates who has proven critical both to Blanke’s scoring ability and Uni High’s overall success. Blanke earned News-Gazette All-Area second-team status last season and van der Donk was a first-team pick for her excellence in the midfield.
“Maxine has remained a steady and reliable player all over the field,” Blanke said. “You can always count on her to get back for last-minute saves on defense or make the perfect through-ball on offense.”
Blanke said sophomore Sophie Anderson also has stepped up to provide strong crosses and passing combinations.
Third-year coach Cora McQueen no doubt wants to see her offense firing on all cylinders Saturday — both as a rule of thumb and because, according to Blanke, sophomore goalkeeper Xenia Mongwa is dealing with an injury.
It couldn’t hurt for Blanke to bolster that single-season scoring record, either.
“I was not expecting to break the season goal record again and was just hoping to do my best on the offensive end this season,” Blanke said. “To break the record again means so much to me, especially considering some of the great players in Uni’s past. I’m just so grateful for the support from my team, coaches and dad, which helped me to get this far.”