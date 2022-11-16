CHAMPAIGN — “Loud” isn’t a great way to describe Kat Blase’s personality.
Luckily for Parkland volleyball, the sophomore’s skill set does most of the talking.
The Charleston product has followed up a stellar freshman campaign that included numerous accolades and an NJCAA Division II national championship with more of the same.
She’s slammed a team-best 530 kills in 48 matches played and led the Cobras to a 52-2 mark and their 15th consecutive berth in the national tournament. Second-seeded Parkland will face No. 15 seed Cape Fear (N.C.) (17-7) in a first-round matchup at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I love this program,” Blase said. “I’m just really excited for the coaches and all my teammates and it’s just really exciting that we’re going back this year.”
“Active” is a better way to characterize Blase. The fourth-youngest in a family of 12, Blase never had to look far to find a sibling to play sports with as a youngster.
There wasn’t much she didn’t do at a young age — volleyball, basketball, track, gymnastics and bowling were among her early interests.
“It was constant go, go, go,” said Nichole Woodall, Blase’s mother. “If we weren’t at practice, she was in the backyard doing gymnastics or out on the basketball court or in the backyard bumping a ball playing volleyball. She’s always just been a go, go, go kid.”
Blase became accustomed to success early on; Charleston Middle School captured an IESA Class 8-4A state championship when Blase was in eighth grade in 2016. She started volleyball around then, too, but didn’t begin to take it seriously until she got to high school.
“My friend group, they were talking about starting volleyball and sports and stuff, and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I want to try that,’” Blase said. “I tried out and we all liked it a lot. We liked being together. I didn’t really play in middle school, but (in high school), I really started to enjoy it and started enjoying playing with people.”
Her natural skills — a strong swing, comfortable presence at the net and the ability to adjust on the fly — helped her along on the volleyball court as she began to invest more into the sport.
“Kat has a crazy vertical, whether she admits it or not,” Parkland freshman Chloe Byrd said. “I feel like you could give her literally any ball on the court, if it’s supposed to be one that’s too high, too low, she’s going to be able to hit it. She also was big defensively for us. When we’re down, she usually gets up and gets a lot of big blocks.”
She was on the varsity roster for all four years at Charleston High School, where she led the Trojans to their first regional title in 22 seasons with a 25-9 record in 2019.
Blase became active on the club circuit as well, including a stint as a player under Parkland head coach Cliff Hastings.
“In club, I never coached her directly, it was more about just the ‘Hi’ and ‘How are you?’ kind of conversations,” Hastings said. “I got to see her and watch her interact with her teammates. I got to understand who she was as a person. So I was never forcing her to somebody she wasn’t only trying to expand who she is.”
That and Parkland’s track record led to her commitment.
“It was close to home,” Blase said. “I really liked the environment here, and I liked the coaches and how competitive their program was and all the academic options here.”
NJCAA volleyball has taken Blase far and wide — the Cobras have played tournaments in Iowa, Nevada and Ohio since she’s been on the roster — but she’s had familiar faces in the stands at every corner.
“I think last year we went to every game that she had,” Woodall said.
“This year, I’ve missed a few, but I’ve always made it a point, I’m usually the one that’s streaming the games, but when I can’t be there, I always make sure that I have somebody there that will stream it for me. So I’ve not missed watching the game, whether it’s been in person or on the screen.”
Blase was among 15 freshmen on last year’s Cobras team that went 56-3 and claimed a national championship.
Blase didn’t have to be as vocal when things went wrong, but she’s adapted into one of the team’s biggest leaders this season.
“She was a big part of making me feel welcome and wanted on the team,” Byrd said. “I feel like as a leader, she’s very straightforward but she’s also unproblematic. I’ve been proud of her this year for pushing herself to mention any problems and always trying to hold the team together.”
Among her fellow sophomores — Josie Hess, Elle Schupbach and Kenzie DeFosse — Blase has been a dependable teammate for the entire ride.
“She has always been my bus buddy,” DeFosse said. “We’d sit next to each other on the bus and I would sleep on her shoulder. She would wake me up and say ‘Get off my shoulder.’ She didn’t love it as much as I did. She was always my shoulder to lean on.”
A myriad of Division I programs are interested in Blase’s talents, including Colorado and Illinois State. Off the court, she’s hoping to become a child life specialist in the medical field.
She’ll leave Parkland near the top of the Cobras’ all-time kills list — she enters the national tournament with 1,002 kills and needs just 30 to pass Erika Brez for No. 2 in program history — to go along with a sterling reputation among her coaches and teammates.
“She’s done everything she can to be the best that she could be,” Woodall said. “To have all those awards and stuff has been exciting for us, because we’ve seen what’s been going on behind the scenes with her, how much time she puts into it and how determined she was to do it.”