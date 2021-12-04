CHAMPAIGN — The way Illinois coach Brad Underwood portrayed Friday night’s Big Ten opener against Rutgers was as an opportunity.
An opportunity to continue to build off consecutive wins against Kansas State, UT Rio Grande Valley and Notre Dame. An opportunity to take that first step toward the team’s ultimate conference title goal.
The Illinois players turned it into a statement instead.
Back-to-back losses to Marquette and Cincinnati took some of the luster off the Illini. So did dropping out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. So they used Friday’s 86-51 blowout victory as a reminder.
“Show teams those early games are done,” Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. “It’s Big Ten now. It’s a blood bath every night, and anybody can beat anybody in this league. Make a statement and show the Big Ten we’re Big Ten champs and we’re back.”
Message delivered. Emphatically.
Illinois trailed for just 44 seconds Friday night in front of a near-sellout State Farm Center crowd of 14,501. And never after tying the game at 5-5 with 17 minutes, 19 seconds to play in the first half. It was a dominant performance. At both ends of the court.
Alfonso Plummer scored 24 points to lead Illinois (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten). Jacob Grandison’s 16 points and Kofi Cockburn 13 points and 15 rebounds put two more Illini in double figures against Rutgers (4-4, 0-1).
The ball, Grandison said, was “popping” offensively.“Everybody was getting touches,” Grandison said. “Once you grow as a team, it kind of manifests in itself that you start elevating each other and playing for each other. That’s what you started to see (Friday). Ball’s popping. Make quick decisions.”
That wasn’t where the Illini drew the most praise from Underwood, though. The statement the Illinois coach wanted his players to make — where he complimented them after the 35-point blowout — was all about defense.
“One of the things I was really upset with in the Note Dame game was I felt like that should have been a 25-point game,” Underwood said of what turned into a 10-point home win Monday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
“We had it to 16 (against the Irish) and we’d had some leads earlier in the year in games, and we just didn’t step on people,” Underwood continued. “That starts at the defensive end, so we’ve talked about that. I think that’s maybe the statement those guys were talking about. We’re trying to have that killer instinct. Not have it be because we made threes and made shots. Making it because we’re stopping people — and doing that.”
Friday’s win was step one of 20 for Illinois as it chases a Big Ten regular-season title. The Illini know they’ve got 19 more to go — and have plans on winning them, too, starting at 6 p.m. Monday at Iowa (7-1, 0-1).
The Illinois players are straddling the line between trying to build off last year’s success and moving forward with this year’s team and chasing new goals. Underwood is more focused on the latter.
“I’m trying to really dial on this team and not get so wrapped up on last year,” Underwood said. “But we had a couple slip-ups last year. They’re conscientious of that. They know we haven’t won in Iowa City. They’re conscientious of that. That’s the first thing Trent (Frazier) and Da’Monte (Williams) talked about after the game. If those guys talk about it and share that with the new guys, I’m cool with it.”