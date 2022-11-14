CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spent several moments Monday night coaching up his team. That a blowout victory against Monmouth was secured at halftime didn't matter. At all.
Underwood wasn’t going to let his team shrug off turnovers or questionable decision making or easy buckets by the Hawks. So he called timeouts — even if he didn’t use all of the time allotted — and kept up a steady stream of corrections from the bench in what turned into a 103-65 victory for No. 19 Illinois (3-0).
“I'm probably a bad coach in games like that,” Underwood said. “I’m not the one to just sit back and prop my feet up and enjoy it. I think every moment is a teaching moment. I want the game played the right way. … We’ve got some new guys, and they’ve got to continue to learn and grow. It’s the way I’ve always done it.”
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said the team sees where Underwood is coming from with the in-game corrections.
“We didn’t play that well defensively,” Shannon said. “We’ve just got to respond. Respond when we practice Wednesday when we get ready for UCLA and do a better job defensively Friday.”
Illinois managed to maintain its focus on Monmouth even with the UCLA game looming on Friday in Las Vegas and a matchup with either Baylor or Virginia on Sunday. All four teams at the Continental Tire Main Event are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
The level of competition certainly ratchets up for the Illini. And now they can focus on it.
“I was asked earlier (Monday) if we were going to beat UCLA, and I was like, ‘We’re playing Monmouth,’” Shannon said.
“Going into these games, you’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps added. “I feel like we’ve got to keep doing us, playing how we play, and get better at the stuff we do. On offense, keep moving the ball and sharing the ball. On defense, do what we do.”
Illinois did set the tone early Monday against Monmouth, forcing the Hawks into a timeout before a full minute had even elapsed. While the Illini finished with just 18 fast break points, they were able to get plenty of quick scores.
Shannon led the way in transition. A blur with the ball in his hands pushing it up the court, the senior guard finished with 30 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists. Epps knocked down 5 of 9 three-pointers and finished with a career-high 21 points. Dain Dainja also put up 14 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals off the bench.
“It doesn’t have to be perfect execution when you have energy,” Underwood said. “We got better on that side.”