DANVILLE — Suffocating defense propelled Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball into Saturday night’s Vermilion County Tournament championship game against Westville.
The Blue Devils permitted 41 points to Hoopeston Area. Then 30 points versus Armstrong-Potomac. And then 18 points against Salt Fork to conclude pool play.
Gary Tidwell’s team wasn’t about to change its formula simply because it was facing an unexpected opponent.
BHRA forced Westville into 26 turnovers to finish off a 42-28 victory at David S. Palmer Arena, giving the program its third consecutive county championship.
“That’s been a staple of ours all year long,” Tidwell said. “We’ve done a good job of holding teams to fewer points than maybe they expect. This week was a really good week for our defense.”
Senior Ned Hill’s 12 points and senior Mason Hackman’s 12 points paced a balanced offensive approach for BHRA (17-7), which garnered eight points from junior Brett Meidel and five points from senior Asa Ray. Hackman, Hill and Meidel each chipped in a blocked shot defensively.
Hackman has missed most of the season with an injury suffered during football season. The county tournament has provided his first extended meaningful minutes of this prep basketball campaign.
"Definitely out of shape. It took me a few games to get in the groove of things," Hackman said. "After the first couple games I think I really eased into it."
Tidwell is aware his team played well even without Hackman, including an unbeaten run to last month's BSN Classic championship inside its home gymnasium.
Reintroducing Hackman to the Blue Devils' system hasn't gummed up the works. Quite the opposite.
"We have a whole new identity now," Tidwell said. "We've been used to playing a certain way with him out, and now that he's back we're kind of tweaking some things. ... I feel we've got a pretty talented team now with Mason back."
Hackman delivered a putback layup for two of BHRA's first points of the night against the Tigers (11-9). Shortly after that, he got loose behind Westville's defense and accepted a nearly full-court pass from Meidel for an easy bucket.
"It feels great to win a county title, especially for me coming back for the county tournament," Hackman said. "I just wanted to help the team win this one."
The Tigers were the tournament’s No. 6 seed entering pool play but defeated top-seeded Oakwood and fourth-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm to qualify for the title game.
"There's a lot of potential on this team," said first-year Westville coach Ed Barney, who took over for Zack Patterson on the sideline one game into the season. "We're starting fresh with some new defenses. ... We've got a bright future. We're growing at the right time, and I think that shows good things for the future."
But Westville committed at least five turnovers in each quarter, including six in the third period before it made a basket.
Junior Kamden Maddox fueled the Tigers’ offense with eight points, while sophomore Drew Wichtowski added six points as Westville was trying to win its first county title since 2015.
"We knew we were going to see (the Blue Devils') 1-2-2 trap press," Barney said. "They did a good job with it. And their zone defense is a 1-2-2 and it's pretty intense pressure, pretty physical. Turnovers are key, and we can't expect to have 30 turnovers and win a game. Give Bismarck credit for a lot of those."
BHRA was in a familiar spot by the end of Saturday night, enjoying a tradition that’s become common since Tidwell took over the program in 2016.
“It feels good,” Tidwell said. “Obviously this is a nostalgic tournament. It’s been around for a long time, and it’s always special to win it. We didn’t finish the game the way that we hoped to, but I think Westville had a lot to do with that. They played physical, and they did a good job of competing. But I’m really pleased with the way our team has played, and it feels great.”
Buffs earn third. Size outmatched speed early in Saturday night’s third-place game between Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Salt Fork.
So Rob Lorenzen’s G-RF squad made some halftime adjustments in hopes of minimizing Salt Fork’s edge. And instead, made the Buffaloes’ team speed the decisive factor in picking up a 56-55 win in overtime..
“We kind of talked about we’re going to have to come together and we’re going to have to box out because these guys have got some bruisers inside,” Lorenzen said. “We kept talking about pushing the ball down the floor and making them get out. Salt Fork wants to slow it down and run their style of game, and we want to run our style.”
The Buffaloes (10-12) received quality contributions from everyone in their seven-player rotation.
Senior Jace Bina generated G-RF’s first six points on his way to 11. Senior Kaden Mingee snagged seven rebounds to go with his 10 points.
Senior Bryson Pigg and sophomore JJ Hall battled defensively in the paint, and freshman Ross Berry did the same up top.
It was senior and freshman brothers Cale and Cameron Steinbaugh, though, who provided the timeliest contributions against the Storm (13-8).
Cale Steinbaugh overcame a difficult first half to finish with 24 points. And Cameron Steinbaugh scored the Buffaloes’ last three points among his nine total. He first took a feed from his brother in the paint and finished a layup with 43 seconds left, putting G-RF ahead by two points.
After Salt Fork junior Garrett Taylor (20 points, 12 rebounds) responded with a tying field goal, the younger Steinbaugh planted himself in the paint again and this time corralled a missed shot by Cale. Cameron Steinbaugh drew a foul from Storm senior Blake Norton, then sank the second of his two free throws for the final margin of victory.
Salt Fork nearly stunned G-RF when the Storm’s last-chance inbounds play resulted in the ball finding senior Michael Jones. He heaved a half-court bid that caught a piece of the rim before bouncing away.
“Our biggest problem: turning the ball over that ended up as layups for them,” Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. “That was the deciding factor.”
Comets finish fifth. The tournament’s top seed salvaged its final game, as Oakwood led by 20 points at halftime and never looked back while winning Saturday’s fifth-place matchup 59-29 against Hoopeston Area.
“We loosened up a little bit,” Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. “We ran the floor and got some easy baskets.”
The Comets (17-6) repeatedly capitalized on turnovers by Hoopeston Area (6-14) and found themselves comfortable in and around the paint.
Their potency down low was best exemplified by a second-quarter play during which four Oakwood athletes touched the ball in less than five seconds, leading to a layup by senior Josh Young that also resulted in him being fouled.
“Teams have been zoning us, understandably, and it’s been harder to penetrate,” Mandrell said. “We penetrated (Saturday) by the pass and the dribble, so that helps.”
Young scored a game-high 22 points, including a thunderous one-handed dunk in the fourth quarter. Junior Dalton Hobick overcame a third-quarter injury scare to score 14 points.
The Cornjerkers received a team-high 16 points from senior Ben Brown.