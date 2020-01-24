DANVILLE — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin set the tone for how it wanted Thursday’s Vermilion County tournament game to play out against rival Hoopeston Area in the first quarter. The Blue Devils pushed the pace offensively and locked in defensively.
The next 8 minutes decided the game. A 28-point effort from BHRA in the second quarter built what turned out to be an insurmountable lead in a 68-32 victory that kept the Blue Devils undefeated on the season at 20-0 heading into Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm at David S. Palmer Arena.
“We knew that it was going to be an intense game just because of who our opponent was,” BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. “Hoopeston’s a rival team, so it’s easy to get up for them and being it was a semifinal, we wanted to make sure we came out and competed hard. We were able to establish ourselves on the defensive end and get into an uptempo game and that fared well for us.”
The duo of Kaj Stanford and Drew Reifsteck pushed BHRA in the second quarter. Stanford scored 13 of his 19 points in the quarter, while Reifsteck had 11 of his game-high 26. A 13-point night from Elijah Tidwell rounded out the Blue Devils’ three-pronged attack offensively.
“In that particular quarter, I think (Stanford) gave us a tremendous boost,” Gary Tidwell said. “Defensively, the whole entire team brought a lot of energy and effort. We were pretty unselfish in our offense and shared the ball really well. I think we went to the locker room with a lot of confidence and feeling pretty good.”
Lucas Hofer and Josh Delfino’s nine points apiece for Hoopeston Area (8-11) weren’t enough. So those good feelings continued in the second half for BHRA, as the Blue Devils wrapped up its 20th straight victory.
“We’re a veteran team,” Tidwell said. “These guys have played together for a long time, and they’ve bought into the system and how we’re doing things. ... The big thing for me is we keep improving. It’s easy to focus on your opponent and worry about their strengths and their tendencies. We kind of want to keep getting better on our end.
“We know we have a really good record going right now, but there’s a lot of people that want to take us down and be our first loss. Our guys are handling that pressure pretty well.”
The next team to try will be G-RF. Tidwell has been impressed with the Buffaloes so far in tournament play.
“It’s been a while since they’ve been in the title game, so I think they’re going to have a lot of adrenaline and a lot of confidence going in,” Tidwell said. “We need to be focused and do our part and comepte and have fun.”
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50, Armstrong-Potomac 33. Georgetown-Ridge Farm was already headed to the Vermilion County tournament championship before it played Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday. Beating the Trojans by 17 simply left no doubt.
G-RF (13-9) held A-P to single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters and erased its own slow start with a productive third quarter to pull away for the win. Cale Steinbaugh scored eight of his game-high 24 points in the third to lead the Buffaloes, while Gaven Shelton chipped in nine points in the win.
Dylan Knight hit a pair of three-pointers and led the Trojans (1-15) with 18 points, scoring half of them in the fourth quarter.
Salt Fork 50, Oakwood 38. Salt Fork put the clamps on defensively early against Oakwood — holding the Comets to single digits in the first two quarters — and put together a rather matter of fact tournament victory. The win sends the Storm (13-5) to Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Hoopeston Area.
Clayton Jarling led Salt Fork with a game-high 20 points, with Payton Taylor joining in with 10 points. Oakwood (11-10) got 12 points from Josh Young and 11 from Jackson Powell. The Comets will play at 5 p.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game against Westville.