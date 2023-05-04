MIAMI — Dylan Dodd found out Wednesday evening he would be returning to Major League Baseball.
So Dodd, who was with the Class AAA Gwinnett Stripers in the Atlanta suburbs at the time, rushed to the airport and boarded a flight to Miami, only to have it delayed.
The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate finally reached south Florida around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Less than 24 hours later, Dodd picked up his second MLB win with the Atlanta Braves.
The 24-year-old Dodd allowed three runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out one in six innings, as Atlanta finished off a three-game series sweep of the host Marlins with a 6-3 win in front of 8,295 fans at loanDepot Park on Thursday afternoon.
“I felt pretty good,” Dodd told reporters in the postgame locker room. “I felt like I battled through a lot of baserunners. At the end of the day, I was pretty happy with the result.
“Coming from my last time here and then right back into it, you know it definitely hits you differently when you’re not wanting stuff like (a two-run first-inning home run to Jorge Soler) to happen. It’s just the ability to trust the work you put in and your stuff, and you just go out there and continue to compete.”
Dodd made two starts for Atlanta last month before he was optioned back to Class AAA Gwinnett on April 11.
Dodd made three starts with the Stripers before his call-up to the big leagues.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Dodd won’t slot into the rotation and was only brought up for a spot start.
Atlanta has off days scheduled on May 8 and May 11, meaning the Braves won’t need a fifth starter until May 16 in Texas.
Dodd is now 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA in 15 1/3 innings with Atlanta. He has seven strikeouts.
“For me to really get a lot better, I think it comes down to getting more swings and misses,” Dodd said. “I do a pretty good job of attacking the zone and filling it up ... but I’ve been struggling to get the third swing and a miss.”