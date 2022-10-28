Blue Devils outlast Tigers in 2A contest
BISMARCK — Second-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and 15th-seeded Westville traded barbs all night long in Friday’s Class 2A first-round football playoff game, before the Blue Devils prevailed to earn a 43-35 victory.
It didn’t come easily in a battle between Vermilion Valley Conference rivals, their second meeting this year after a 52-7 BHRA win on Oct. 14.
Westville (5-5) scored first, but BHRA (10-0) responded with three straight touchdowns, including passes of 48 and 61 yards from quarterback Karson Stevenson.
Stevenson was 13 of 18 for 421 yards and four touchdowns.
The Tigers never pulled within closer than seven points again despite spirited efforts from Drew Wichtowski, who rushed for three touchdowns, and Houston Bryant, who collected two scores on the ground.
Ayden Ingram (six receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns) and Chaz Dubois (three receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown) also chipped in for the Blue Devils, who will face either seventh-seeded Knoxville (7-2) or 10th-seeded Mendon Unity (6-3) in next week’s second round.
Hawks roll past Panthers in 3A opener
FAIRBURY — Top-seeded Prairie Central continued its dominance over the Illini Prairie Conference on Friday by notching a 57-12 win versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a Class 3A first-round football playoff game at Lewis Field.
The rushing attack was strong once again for the Hawks (10-0), as Drew Fehr collected 192 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries to pace the offense.
Drew Haberkorn and Hudson Ault added additional rushing touchdowns for Prairie Central, which also topped PBL 51-8 on Sept. 30. Ault also scored on an 85-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.
For the Panthers (5-5), quarterback Conner Vaughn completed 14 of 28 passes for 180 yards.He threw two touchdowns, but also three interceptions. Kayden Snelling and Noah Steiner caught PBL’s scores.
Prairie Central will face either eighth-seeded Hillsboro (6-3) or ninth-seeded Roxana (6-3) in next week’s second round.