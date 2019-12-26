BISMARCK — Gary Tidwell isn’t mincing words.
He recognizes his Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball roster essentially remains the same this season as it was during the 2018-19 season. That includes the retention of leading scorer Drew Reifsteck.
Tidwell also believes this BHRA team should boast a record as strong as their current 9-0 mark because of this. What does that mean when the Blue Devils open the 12-team BSN Classic, split between Bismarck and Broadlands, on Thursday by taking on Centralia Lutheran at 1 p.m. and North Vermillion (Ind.) at 8 p.m.?
“I would think that we’re the favorites,” Tidwell said before BHRA picked up its last two wins prior to the showcase — against Seeger (Ind.) and Cissna Park last Friday and Saturday. “We had a great summer, and just looking at the (season) so far, I would think that we’re the clear favorite.”
Tidwell isn’t trying to be hyperbolic.
He simply sees that his varsity-experienced crew won its first eight games by double-digit points, doesn’t have to travel for holiday tournament action and takes on many foes with which it’s already familiar.
“You want to keep the kids in shape over the holidays, and you want to keep your winning streak going,” Tidwell said. “We’ve got the opportunity to do that and keep playing in front of our home fans.”
Reifsteck recently reached the 1,000-point mark for his career and has been carving up opponents on the scoreboard, a force to be reckoned with since recovering from a broken hand suffered last season.
“He’s a stat sheet stuffer, really,” Tidwell said. “He does kind of everything. He’s averaging 23 points a game for us, but he’s also leading in assists. He gets seven or eight assists a game, so he draws a lot of attention.”
Reifsteck’s absence through a portion of the previous regular season meant more meaningful minutes for Elijah Tidwell, Cade Howie and Brody Sexton. Plus, Avery McConkey is back in the fold after battling through a back injury as a junior, and 6-foot-2 freshman Brett Meidel quickly has adjusted to the prep scene.
But perhaps the best news for Gary Tidwell is that 6-2 sophomore Mason Hackman has developed into a viable paint presence.
“He’s been consistent in that department, and he runs the floor really well,” Tidwell said, “and he’s versatile. He can guard the perimeter and play every position.”
BHRA settled for sixth place in the most recent BSN Classic, so there’s even more motivation to live up to Tidwell’s high billing. Judah Christian, Salt Fork, Villa Grove/Heritage and Georgetown-Ridge Farm could come out of the pool play in Broadlands to potentially meet BHRA in Saturday night’s title game in Bismarck.
“I just feel like we’ve got an experienced team,” Tidwell said. “We’ve got an all-state point guard that’s really got a great head on his shoulders. We’ve got a lot of players that complement him really well, and we play hard.”