VILLA GROVE — Heath Wilson’s 44-player Villa Grove football program came into the 2022 season with significant expectations.
But there’s another Blue Devils football conglomerate achieving big things each year as well.
That would the booster club and football moms group, a collective party filled with Villa Grove parents who attempt to make each Blue Devils’ season special.
This includes Friday night’s 7 p.m. kickoff between Villa Grove (1-1) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (1-1) at Russ Ghere Field.
“It brings everybody together for one common goal: just to support Villa Grove football and cheer the boys on,” said Brenda Logan, mother of senior lineman Dalton Logan and co-leader of the football moms organization. “It’s a tradition that’s been going on for years.”
The Blue Devils’ booster club oversees fundraisers for the football program and some of the pomp that goes into Villa Grove’s home games.
The moms club, which features parents across all four grade levels at the high school, ensures athletes are fed throughout the course of game weeks by working with local businesses. The club obtains sponsorships that help with those meals and with filling out print game programs.
Both groups, on some level, assist in providing players and coaches with gear along with decorating Russ Ghere Field.
“We’re good at delegating,” said Jeana Block, a booster club member with two sons who played football. Carson is a senior lineman, and Connor is a 2020 Villa Grove graduate.
“That’s why we’re successful,” Jeana Block continued. “Not one person is doing all of it. Everyone has one piece.”
Block, at one time, organized a longstanding August football fundraiser: seat installation day at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“All of our athletes go up, and we work three or four hours,” Block said. “We typically put in anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 seats. It’s been at least 13, 15 years now. ... I usually wear a T-shirt that says, ‘It’s stadium seat day,’ and Coach (Wilson) and I are yelling, ‘Merry Christmas!” It’s a fun fundraiser. We make $10,000 plus.”
A more recent fundraising invention is the golf ball drop. Dr. Phil Jones, the husband of Villa Grove High principal Sara Jones, has access to a helicopter from which 1,000 golf balls are dumped on the Blue Devils’ football field. Whoever has the golf ball closest to the center of the field wins $500, Block said. The person whose golf ball lands farthest away acquires $250.
“This (year) is the third year we did it. People are calling the school saying, ‘Where can I can tickets? How can I do it?’” Block said. “We made about $8,000 doing that.”
Mindia Clodfelder, another booster club member, said one of her past favorite fundraisers is the cash bash. A set number of tickets was sold, and then a raffle occurred. Each 10th ticket drawn would garner a monetary reward for its holder, with some spots — such as Nos. 50 and 100 — worth a bit more than others.
“That was a fun way to raise money, and it got everybody out in the community,” said Clodfelder, whose son Brady is a junior football player and whose daughter Maci is a senior cheerleader. “We have a good community. Everybody’s always there for everybody.”
Pink Night has recently become a staple of Blue Devils football, raising money for donation to Mills Breast Cancer Institute. This year’s Pink Night game is Oct. 8 against Sangamon Valley, which actually falls on a Saturday afternoon.
“I’d like to tell you that I don’t get overwhelmed, but that would be a lie,” Clodfelder said with a laugh. “We have a good group of parents that comes forward and always wants to help.
Jenni Black is a long-term Villa Grove football moms member, starting back in 2015 with her son Trevor on the team. Younger son Connor is a senior lineman this year.
Black and Logan are the primary points of contact on obtaining team meals on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and some Saturdays. The duo cites Subway, Jimmy John’s, Monical’s, JR’s Lounge and El Rancho Grande as their most typical go-to spots.
“I like to go in-person to the business and ask if they’re willing to donate or give us a lower cost,” Black said. “Every Thursday, whether it be an away game or a home game, we go and pick up the food, throw it all in the back of my car and deliver that.”
Logan said the moms provide T-shirts and Pink Night socks to team members, and Black added the moms have set up fence decorations that spell out “GO BLUE DEVILS.”
“It can be hectic at times, but I’m glad I’m part of it,” Black said. “Brenda and I will be retiring (after this season). ... I teared up the first time we did the meal (this season) because it’s our last year.”