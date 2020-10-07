DANVILLE — Never before has each shot mattered so much in an IHSA golf tournament.
But with 2020’s regional fields advancing just two teams and four individuals to their corresponding sectionals — figures lowered from three teams and 10 individuals, respectively, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — it’s necessary for golfers to have their chipping, putting and driving on point when the postseason begins.
Tuesday’s Class 1A Schlarman Regional proved just why that’s the case.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, St. Thomas More and Schlarman posted nearly identical team scores during windy conditions at Danville Country Club. Yet only the Blue Devils’ team score of 377 and the Sabers’ score of 378 were good enough to earn sectional berths, while the Hilltoppers’ 379 left all but senior Gabe Huddleston and his medalist 76 out in the cold.
“It was a little bit of a nailbiter,” first-year BHRA coach Brian Carpenter said. “We played well enough to win (Tuesday), and I don’t think the guys are 100 percent satisfied with the round they shot.”
The Blue Devils’ road to their first regional plaque since 2017 — and first under a coach who isn’t former longtime leader Terry French — was made just a bit more challenging when junior Nick Garmon’s 93 was withheld from BHRA’s cumulative total.
Garmon, the Blue Devils’ No. 3 scorer, was disqualified for taking more than three minutes to hit his ball after both a prolonged search and preparing to strike a new ball.
Course officials assured Carpenter the incident wouldn’t hamper BHRA too badly.
They almost were proven wrong in the worst way possible.
“The thing I’m proudest about from my guys is they grinded it out on a tough course and stuck with it,” Carpenter said.
Senior Rance Bryant, a Schlarman transfer, carded a 90 to pace the Blue Devils. He was followed closely by senior Izaiah Lusk’s 92 and sophomore Owen Miller’s 95.
“Coming right into the year I kind of felt like, well, I already know how these guys are going to play,” said Bryant, who was part of regional runner-up efforts with the Hilltoppers in both 2018 and 2019. “It’s pretty special. I like these guys a lot. They’re all good players.”
Carpenter wasn’t as sure as Bryant about BHRA’s chances of hoisting this particular piece of hardware.
“At the beginning of the season, our number one goal was (winning) conference, and we accomplished that,” Carpenter said. “About half to three-fourths through the season, things started to click for us.”
A September dual loss to Oakwood, which finished fifth in Tuesday’s regional and was led by Reed Sperry’s 90, was among early-season results that caused the Blue Devils to refocus.
“We started to get a little arrogant,” Bryant said. “We started thinking we were better than we actually were. So Coach kind of had a talk with us, and he was like, ‘We need to really calm down. We need to actually work on things.’”
Second-place STM’s expectations, according to coach Greg Flesher, weren’t always centered around sectional qualification either.
“Oh, back on Aug. 10 when we had our first practice, no,” Flesher said when asked if he felt his squad could advance from a regional at that time. “But after about a month I thought, you know, we could surprise some kids.”
Freshman Wilson Kirby — one of three underclassmen in the Sabers’ lineup — tied for fourth at 88 to pace STM, and senior Noah Eyman snagged fifth overall at 89.
Schlarman’s Huddleston was the clear-cut favorite for individual victory after finishing the front nine at 1-under 35. His back nine wasn’t quite as clean, but Huddleston still wound up at just 5-over par to win the tournament by 9 strokes.
“It means a lot,” Huddleston said. “It’s our home course. ... Sophomore year and junior year I had a lot of runner-ups in conference and regional tournaments, so really the goal going into my senior year was to win conference and win regionals.”
Huddleston will represent the Hilltoppers alone at next Tuesday’s Class 1A Tuscola Sectional, hosted by Ironhorse Golf Club.
Huddleston is familiar with the feeling, given he went to last year’s Class 1A state meet as an individual and tied for 38th. Unfortunately for Huddleston and others with state aspirations, the IHSA postseason is slated to conclude at sectionals this year because of the pandemic.
“Nobody could’ve foreseen what happened,” Huddleston said. “But we have another round, so ... look forward and do what you can to win that and play well in there.”
Judah Christian freshman Caleb McCullough (85), Blue Ridge senior Wyatt Summers (86) and St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Jacob Kern (88) also advanced to the sectional as individuals by placing second, third and in a tie for fourth, respectively.