Schlarman senior Gabe Huddleston surveys the green on the fourth hole at Danville Country Club in Danville during Tuesday’s Class 1A boys’ golf regional. Huddleston was the individual medalist for the third-place Hilltoppers, who finished behind Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and St. Thomas More in the team chase. Huddleston’s score of 76 allowed him to advance to the sectional round.