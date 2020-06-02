How did last year’s 29-win season impact what could happen with your 2020 team?
Obviously we had some impactful youth players with Gracie (Shaffer) at setter, with Avery (Fisher) graduating, and Nadia (Beadle) coming on on the outside. So they stepped up in big roles, and they were first- and second-team all-conference and it showed. But every year, the underlying part of our success is we have role players that step up and do their job, and all four of our seniors stepped up and found a niche. Meah Carter was our captain (and) she was in the middle front. She’s developed every year. Maddy Rosenbery, left back. Mackenzie Drewes, right front. And Maddy and Mackenzie, they were three-year JV players up until last year. So they worked, stuck with it and finally found a role. And obviously Georgia Manuel came out from not joining her junior year. She solidified that right back position.
What is your outlook for the 2020 season?
We’re all in the same boat because coaches want to get in there and get some practice. But at the same time it’s a nice mental reset for everyone. We don’t have an overly huge senior class coming up, but Jenna Mozingo, second year playing libero, hopefully she can solidify that back row. ... Willa Manuel, let’s see if she can get more reliable control on the left-side hitting. ... Katie Bowns, I hope to find a spot for her this year, finally as a senior, whether it’s left side or middle. Players like Jaclyn Pearl will step up as a junior, because she’s athletic. ... Jamie Wanserski on the right side and possibly opposite middle as well. She’s pretty solid, good server. Alexis Wike, she dressed and played a little last year as a (defensive specialist). She can be a right back or a left back and a backup libero as well.
Are there any concerns trying to get ready for the new season given the ongoing pandemic?
There are always concerns. You just don’t know. What are the girls doing with their downtime? Somebody like Gracie, even before the COVID thing started, she was making her own PVC (pipe) setter target. So she was getting some work in at home. That’s encouragingto see.
How have you seen the pandemic affect Blue Ridge’s athletes as time has gone on?
I know there was an initial report two weeks ago that you can have up to 10 in a group. But how do you police that? How do you turn kids away?I know our superintendent doesn’t want that to happen until we’re in Stage 4 (of “Restore Illinois”). We’re in a holding pattern.
What has it meant to coach the Blue Ridge volleyball team?
Obviously pretty positive. (A) 262-89 (record) in 10 years, I never dreamed that would happen. Fortunately we’ve had some success early, and that breeds confidence and (gets) kids to go out.. Sometimes at a small school it can be fickle to where you don’t have success or you don’t like the coach and things are more volatile. ...The three biggest things are, and it’s easier said, than done: giving the girl a role on the team, something she can identify with so they have value; making girls working together, team chemistry; and the third thing is take what you’ve got and develop it to its fullest potential. Luckily we’ve been able to do that, and hopefully we can keep that going forward.