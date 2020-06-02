Ashlyn Voyles
Class of 2022, girls’ golf
She is most looking forward to ... meeting new people at meets. It’s always fun learning about other people and why they play golf.
Thinking about her time at Blue Ridge ... it means a lot to represent Blue Ridge in athletics because we are such a small community and everyone is always there behind you, cheering you on. It really keeps you motivated to keep working as hard as you can.
In the ongoing pandemic ... nothing has really changed for me except the fact that just because there is a big break in sports right now doesn’t mean I can stop practicing. I still need to work as hard as I was before so I’m ready for next season and what it has to bring me.
Gracie Shaffer
Class of 2023, volleyball
Thinking back to last year ... because of my knee injury early in the season, I had to play through a lot of pain and I missed the winter club season. I am looking forward to being able to compete at 100 percent (moving forward), building my skills and working with my teammates to win another regional championship.
In her time at Blue Ridge ... I’ve been able to meet a lot of others athletes while building strong relationships with my teammates. Our hard work on the court, good sportsmanship and successes have contributed to school pride and have given me the opportunity to be a great role model.
The ongoing pandemic ... has for sure made me look at sports differently, and how fast my high school career will fly by. I’ll definitely appreciate every little bit of time that I have in the gym from now on. I’m looking forward to competing this fall and hope that, even if we have certain precautions to take, we are still able to play.