FARMER CITY — The numbers weren’t there for Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon football to maintain an 11-man program in the immediate future.
Bob Sutton, readying for his third season in charge of the Knights, recognized as much well before the 2020 campaign began. That’s how Blue Ridge/D-W wound up joining the Illinois 8-Man Association back in December.
Now that some time has passed — albeit with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing uncertainty about what’s next for the Knights — how does Sutton feel about what lies ahead for his squad?
“I think we’re able to compete better in this league,” Sutton said. “It’s not really much different than 11-man football.
“But I’m not going in just to say we fielded a team. I’m going in to compete. I want to have early success with it.”
Sutton hopes a five-player “core nucleus” gives positive direction to Blue Ridge/D-W, which Sutton projects will carry between 18 and 20 players on its next roster.
Results have been so-so for the Knights since their 11-man team was revived in 2016 following a three-season absence.
After going 0-6 in that return year, Blue Ridge/D-W has posted records of 4-5, 3-6 and 2-7. Nothing like the multiple winless seasons that preceded the Knights’ short shutdown last decade, but also not quite strong enough to draw heavy student interest.
“I can say we want to go to the playoffs and all that, but, realistically, having success in our program is the one thing that will help our program out the best,” Sutton said. “We’ve recruited and tried everything we can do to get kids to play, but the one thing we haven’t really done is went to the playoffs, turned around a great winning season.”
Senior-to-be Kolby Kramer is one Knight who was directly involved in each of Blue Ridge/D-W’s last three 11-man campaigns.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete has played wherever Sutton and his staff need him as a three-year starter — defensive end, linebacker, running back, offensive guard and slot receiver. He was an offensive lineman and linebacker as a junior.
But he initially wasn’t sold on a transition to the 8-man game.
“In all honesty, I was totally against it at first,” Kramer said. “I actually had a really long debate with my parents and my coaches about whether I was going to end up playing 8-man or not. ... At the end of the day, we decided I’ve played this game way too much and it means too much to me as a person and who I am to quit and not play.”
Kramer, son of first-year assistant coach David Kramer, conducted some research and came away happy with what he’d learned about this altered version of his sport.
“After I heard more about it and what it’s all about and who plays, what the playoffs and the championship was about,” Kolby Kramer said, “I don’t think it’s going to be all that bad. ... It might actually play more to my strengths because I’m not a huge guy, but I’m a little faster.”
That largely describes the Knights as a whole, according to Sutton. His key quintet of Kramer, seniors-to-be Cole Stephens and Tyler Nichols, junior-to-be Kaden Weisman and sophomore-to-be Riley Pruitt averages a height and weight of 5-9 1/2 and 159 pounds.
Shifting to 8-man football, which utilizes a smaller field with fewer players on it, theoretically makes better use of smaller athletes. It also takes some linemen out of the equation — good news for Blue Ridge/D-W given it graduated four of them from its 2019 outfit.
Sutton said he isn’t too worried about the defensive side of things. He coordinates the unit and said there’s “not too much tinkering” to do in adapting his defensive schemes to the 8-man game.
Offense is a different story. Sutton must replace Brady Masengale at quarterback — Stephens is a top contender to do so — and he lost the services of assistant coaches Bob Barnes and Matt Barnes this offseason in a separate blow to the attack.
Returning assistant Matt Schubert is taking the offensive reigns, and David Kramer is a Blue Ridge in-school employee. Meanwhile, first-year volunteer assistant Devin Burton is a 2018 Knights alumnus who was playing football at MacMurray College before it shut down last month.
“It’s not like they’re getting unfamiliar faces,” Sutton said. “They know the people that are coming back.”
Sutton even is upbeat about unease over when his athletes will be able to work together again because of the pandemic. He recognizes “it’s crunch time” to get everything in place for Blue Ridge/D-W’s first year of 8-man, but boasting a relatively small roster should making it simpler to work within IHSA-designated safety parameters.
Kolby Kramer and his pals now are looking forward to posting some wins and proving wrong “the main stigma ... that it was just a watered-down version of the game.”
“I was like, ‘Well, I don’t really want to play a watered-down version of the game that I love,’” Kramer said. “After looking into it more and seeing more of it, I decided that it’s football no matter how many guys on the field. It’s still football.”