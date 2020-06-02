What has your experience with Blue Ridge football been like through three years?
It’s always kind of been the same, even through JFL when it was ending. We’ve always had not a lot of guys, but the guys that we’ve had have been fighters. I feel like that’s kind of the poster of our team — even though we don’t have a lot of people, we have a lot of heart. When it comes down to it, it’s really something to be part of. I really enjoyed it so far, and I hope that even though we haven’t had the best wins the past couple years, I hope we can pull it together. We’ve got a really good opportunity this year with the whole (moving to) 8-man situation with the quarantine. Everyone’s on a level playing field. I feel like we can pull something out this year.
You’ll be a four-year starter this upcoming season as well. What does that mean to you?
I was really proud of myself, in all honesty. I came in my freshman year not really expecting much, but I did what I always did and put the work in. I fought my way up, and my coach told me ... “The way that we do things here is, if you’re better than the guy above you, you’re going to start over him, and that’s just how it is.” So I worked my butt off and basically adopted the mindset of, “I’m going to beat the guy in front of me, and that’s all I need to worry about.”
What are your expectations for the 2020 team?
Coming into it, we’re waiting on the go/no-go to get in the weight room and start working. But I’m expecting a lot of work to be put in. I’ve kind of been under people the last three years ... waiting for my time to be a leader and show off what I can do. So my expectations going into this year for my players are really high. I’m expecting a lot out of them so we can pull something out of this year and not miss this big opportunity.
Do you have a favorite memory from your first three seasons with the team?
My sophomore year, it had just rained and on the south side of the practice field there was a really big puddle. And so, of course, the coaches were like, “We’re going to go do Oklahoma’s (a short-distance contact drill) in the puddle.” ... So we all went over there, we started doing drills, and somebody jumped and screamed and ran away because there was a snake. I personally love snakes and I like catching them, so I went over and picked it up, and I chased a couple people around.