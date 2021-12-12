I was prepared to cast my Heisman Trophy ballot for Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. It would have been the second time in 30-plus years of voting I put a Wolverines defender at the top. In 1997, I picked defensive back Charles Woodson.
My plans changed during the SEC title game. Had Georgia won the game as expected, Hutchinson would have remained my top choice.
But Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young played well beyond his years. In a dominant 41-24 victory, the Californian hit 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for a fourth score.
It capped a monster season for Young in his first time as Alabama starter. He has 4,322 passing yards and 43 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Not quite Joe Burrow in 2019 numbers, but close enough.
Just as important, Young has a chance to match Burrow’s national title with two more wins. Alabama is a heavy favorite to beat Cincinnati in the semifinal and will be the pick against the winner of Georgia and Michigan.
In 2022, Young will have a chance to match Ohio State’s Archie Griffin to become the second two-time Heisman winner. Barring injury, he will be a heavy favorite.
We only get three spots on the Heisman ballot. Hutchinson was an easy choice for No. 2. He put up big sack numbers and helped his team to an unexpected playoff berth. Few outside the Michigan locker room gave the team a chance to win big in 2021.
My third spot went to Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, who threw for 30 touchdowns and ran for another six. No way the Bearcats finish undefeated or make the playoffs without Ridder’s steady hand.
I also considered quarterbacks Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, plus Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
But in the end, Young made too much sense.