Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) flicks a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) flicks a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)