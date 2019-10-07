Bob Asmussen's Big Ten football power rankings: Oct. 7, 2019
College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 6:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Ohio State 6-0 (1)
After another convincing victory, Ryan Day’s guys get the weekend off to rest up for Northwestern. Too late to add a game at ’Bama?
2. Wisconsin 5-0 (4)
Is it just me, or does it seem like the Badgers play a lot of home games? This weekend Michigan State visits crazed Camp Randall.
3. Penn State 5-0 (2)
What idiot thought the Nittany Lions weren’t going to be any good without Trace McSorley? OK, it was me. Oops.
4. Michigan 4-1 (7)
Jim Harbaugh’s offense needs some work, but his defense is top notch. Just ask Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, who must be in pain.
5. Minnesota 5-0 (5)
I give. Time to recognize P.J. Fleck’s magic in Minneapolis. The 5-0 start figures to lead to an 8-0 record and talk of a Big Ten West title.
6. Iowa 4-1 (3)
The Hawkeyes played well on defense, as always. But the offense struggled. Uh-oh, Penn State is coming to Iowa City this week.
7. Michigan State 4-2 (6)
You can’t really blame the Spartans for losing to Ohio State. The Buckeyes will roll everybody. Trip to Madison is not what MSU needs.
8. Maryland 3-2 (12)
Congrats to Mike Locksley, who recovered nicely from the Penn State blowout with a big win at Rutgers. Purdue is very beatable.
9. Nebraska 4-2 (13)
Cornhuskers have major problems if injured QB Adrian Martinez is out for an extended time, but early reports seem to be positive.
10. Indiana 3-2 (10)
Hoosiers win the prize this week: They get to play Rutgers. At home no less. I am predicting a bowl bid for Tom Allen’s guys this year.
11. Illinois 2-3 (11)
Lovie Smith’s team jumped to an early lead, but basically got dominated by a team it wiped out in 2018. And Michigan is next. Yikes.
12. Northwestern 1-4 (8)
Yes, Pat Fitzgerald gets the most out of his team. Right now that means close games, but few wins. After an open week, OSU is next.
13. Purdue 1-4 (9)
I have been singing Jeff Brohm’s praises for years. But as good as he is, his Boilermakers can’t win with their stars on the sidelines.
14. Rutgers 1-4 (14)
Turns out that Chris Ash wasn’t the problem for the Scarlet Knights. The new guy tried his best against Maryland. Without success.