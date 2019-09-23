Michigan_Wisconsin_Football_96

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor make a first-down run against Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins and defensive back Josh Metellus during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. 

Our College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 4:

RK., TEAM RECORD (PREVIOUS) 

1. Wisconsin 3-0 (3)

After the romp against Michigan, the Badgers get a break ... hosting Northwestern.

2. Ohio State 4-0 (1)

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Lincoln for the Buckeyes-Huskers. Cool.

3. Iowa 3-0 (2)

Open week followed by a visit from Middle Tennessee. Nice schedule Hawkeyes.

4. Penn State 3-0 (4)

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions have almost two weeks to prepare for Friday game at Maryland.

5. Michigan State 3-1 (14)

Coming off a disappointing home loss, Spartans dominated Northwestern.

6. Minnesota 3-0 (7)

Still not much faith from me in the Gophers, who travel to struggling Purdue. Prove me wrong.

7. Maryland 2-1 (6)

If Mike Locksley beats Penn State, he might be voted mayor of College Park, Md.

8. Nebraska 3-1 (8)

Scott Frost’s team did not look Top 25-worthy in ugly win at Illinois.

9. Indiana 3-1 (11)

After win over UConn, Hoosiers face a challenge at Michigan State. When’s basketball season?

10. Michigan 2-1 (5)

Remember when Wolverines fans were thrilled to have Jim Harbaugh back? Well, that’s gone.

11. Illinois 2-2 (10)

A warning to the rest of the Big Ten: When Reggie Corbin is healthy, he is one of nation’s best.

12. Purdue 1-2 (12)

Jeff Brohm’s quest to get back to a bowl won’t be easy after rough start to season.

13. Rutgers 1-2 (13)

Uh-oh, Scarlet Knights have to play at angry Michigan. Not sure they were ready for Big Ten.

14. Northwestern 1-2 (9)

Obligatory reference to how Wildcats sometimes struggle early, then turn great. Until they don’t.

