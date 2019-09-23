Our College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 4:
RK., TEAM RECORD (PREVIOUS)
1. Wisconsin 3-0 (3)
After the romp against Michigan, the Badgers get a break ... hosting Northwestern.
2. Ohio State 4-0 (1)
ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Lincoln for the Buckeyes-Huskers. Cool.
3. Iowa 3-0 (2)
Open week followed by a visit from Middle Tennessee. Nice schedule Hawkeyes.
4. Penn State 3-0 (4)
James Franklin’s Nittany Lions have almost two weeks to prepare for Friday game at Maryland.
5. Michigan State 3-1 (14)
Coming off a disappointing home loss, Spartans dominated Northwestern.
6. Minnesota 3-0 (7)
Still not much faith from me in the Gophers, who travel to struggling Purdue. Prove me wrong.
7. Maryland 2-1 (6)
If Mike Locksley beats Penn State, he might be voted mayor of College Park, Md.
8. Nebraska 3-1 (8)
Scott Frost’s team did not look Top 25-worthy in ugly win at Illinois.
9. Indiana 3-1 (11)
After win over UConn, Hoosiers face a challenge at Michigan State. When’s basketball season?
10. Michigan 2-1 (5)
Remember when Wolverines fans were thrilled to have Jim Harbaugh back? Well, that’s gone.
11. Illinois 2-2 (10)
A warning to the rest of the Big Ten: When Reggie Corbin is healthy, he is one of nation’s best.
12. Purdue 1-2 (12)
Jeff Brohm’s quest to get back to a bowl won’t be easy after rough start to season.
13. Rutgers 1-2 (13)
Uh-oh, Scarlet Knights have to play at angry Michigan. Not sure they were ready for Big Ten.
14. Northwestern 1-2 (9)
Obligatory reference to how Wildcats sometimes struggle early, then turn great. Until they don’t.