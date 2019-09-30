Ohio_St_Nebraska_Football_0208

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass as Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 5:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. 

1. Ohio State 5-0 (2)

Double wow. Ryan Day might be in the middle of the best debut season in Big Ten coaching history.

2. Penn State 4-0 (4)

Wonder if James Franklin has Nov. 23 circled on his calendar? That’s when Nittany Lions travel to Columbus.

3. Iowa 4-0 (3)

Yawn, the Hawkeyes piled up a bunch of yards (644) against an overmatched foe. The defense is even better.

4. Wisconsin 4-0 (1)

Yes, those helmets were really, really cool. But the performance against Northwestern? Not so much.

5. Minnesota 4-0 (6)

P.J. Fleck’s guys stayed undefeated. Barely. Last time they played Illinois, it did not go well. Will history repeat?

6. Michigan State 4-1 (5)

Brian Lewerke had a day against Indiana, throwing for 300 yards and three TDs, as Spartans held on late.

7. Michigan 3-1 (10)

Apparently, you don’t want to play the Wolverines after a humbling loss. Rutgers paid the price.

8. Northwestern 1-3 (14)

You knew the Wildcats were going to play hard despite a rough start to the season. That’s Fitz’s way.

9. Purdue 1-3 (12)

Speaking of teams that don’t quit, Boilermakers played most of Saturday without their QB and star receiver.

10. Indiana 3-2 (9)

Hoosiers’ opponents should cover cool-named WR Whop Philyor, who had 142 yards and 2 TDs against MSU.

11. Illinois 2-2 (11)

Open week activities for Illini: Watch football, play football video games, dream about football, drink Gatorade.

12. Maryland 2-2 (7)

That didn’t work like Mike Locksley planned. With a hyped crowd, Terrapins failed badly against Penn State.

13. Nebraska 3-2 (8)

Same could be said for Scott Frost, whose Huskers disappointed packed house in lopsided loss to Buckeyes.

14. Rutgers 1-3 (13)

Apparently, getting outscored 82-0 in Big Ten was the deal breaker for Chris Ash’s career. Quick hook in N.J.

