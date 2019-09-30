College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 5:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Ohio State 5-0 (2)
Double wow. Ryan Day might be in the middle of the best debut season in Big Ten coaching history.
2. Penn State 4-0 (4)
Wonder if James Franklin has Nov. 23 circled on his calendar? That’s when Nittany Lions travel to Columbus.
3. Iowa 4-0 (3)
Yawn, the Hawkeyes piled up a bunch of yards (644) against an overmatched foe. The defense is even better.
4. Wisconsin 4-0 (1)
Yes, those helmets were really, really cool. But the performance against Northwestern? Not so much.
5. Minnesota 4-0 (6)
P.J. Fleck’s guys stayed undefeated. Barely. Last time they played Illinois, it did not go well. Will history repeat?
6. Michigan State 4-1 (5)
Brian Lewerke had a day against Indiana, throwing for 300 yards and three TDs, as Spartans held on late.
7. Michigan 3-1 (10)
Apparently, you don’t want to play the Wolverines after a humbling loss. Rutgers paid the price.
8. Northwestern 1-3 (14)
You knew the Wildcats were going to play hard despite a rough start to the season. That’s Fitz’s way.
9. Purdue 1-3 (12)
Speaking of teams that don’t quit, Boilermakers played most of Saturday without their QB and star receiver.
10. Indiana 3-2 (9)
Hoosiers’ opponents should cover cool-named WR Whop Philyor, who had 142 yards and 2 TDs against MSU.
11. Illinois 2-2 (11)
Open week activities for Illini: Watch football, play football video games, dream about football, drink Gatorade.
12. Maryland 2-2 (7)
That didn’t work like Mike Locksley planned. With a hyped crowd, Terrapins failed badly against Penn State.
13. Nebraska 3-2 (8)
Same could be said for Scott Frost, whose Huskers disappointed packed house in lopsided loss to Buckeyes.
14. Rutgers 1-3 (13)
Apparently, getting outscored 82-0 in Big Ten was the deal breaker for Chris Ash’s career. Quick hook in N.J.