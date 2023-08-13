Who will be the best and brightest in college football this fall? During the next three weekends, News-Gazette columnist, Heisman Trophy voter and AP Top 25 panelist Bob Asmussen presents his lists, with insight from fellow beat writers across the country:
1. Caleb Williams
Southern California quarterback
There’s a solid chance he joins Ohio State great Archie Griffin as a two-time Heisman Trophy winner. In 2022, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback who started his college career at Oklahoma threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Williams’ historic 2022 also saw the Washington, D.C., native set the school’s single-season record for total offense (4,919 yards). That’s why he won the cool statue, and why he is a favorite to do so again.
2. Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State wide receiver
His dad Marvin Sr. is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and junior will be joining the NFL in 2024. Likely as one of the first players selected. He’s coming off a 77-catch, 1,263-yard season for the Buckeyes, with 14 touchdowns to boot.
3. Jared Verse
Florida State defensive end
The Dayton, Ohio, native started his college career at Albany (yes, those Great Danes in the FCS ranks) before moving to Tallahassee. Good deal for the Seminoles, as Verse became an All-American after compiling nine sacks and 161/2 tackles for loss last season.
“Jared Verse emerged out of nowhere as one of the best football players in college last season. He transferred to FSU from Albany and quickly showed off why head coach Mike Norvell and his staff were so high on him in the transfer portal. He has a high motor and can make an impact from multiple positions. He is a game-changing player on defense and likely could have been a first-round pick if he decided to enter the 2023 NFL draft.” — Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat.
4. Drake Maye
North Carolina quarterback
Like Caleb Williams, the Tar Heels star is going to be selected early in the next NFL draft. The question is which one goes first after Maye threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2022. Coach Mack Brown loved that all that production came with only seven interceptions from the 6-foot-4 quarterback.
5. Brock Bowers
Georgia tight end
He was ready to go to the NFL after his freshman year. The Napa, Calif., native is coming off a 63-catch season for the two-time national champions and is poised to replicate those impressive numbers again this fall.
6. Blake Corum
Michigan running back
The reigning Big Ten MVP is recovering from a knee injury suffered in a home win against Illinois. He had a monster 2022 season, rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. If healthy, contending for the Heisman (he was seventh last season) is a good possibility.
7. Michael Penix Jr.
Washington quarterback
Wonder if he is rethinking the transfer from Indiana? He ends up at another “Big Ten” school. Penix threw for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He ran for four more scores in his debut season last fall with the Huskies.
8. Quinshon Judkins
Mississippi running back
Coming off a spectacular rookie year when he gained 1,567 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He’ll need to remain at that level for Lane Kiffin’s program if the Rebels want to contend in the SEC West.
9. Johnny Newton
Illinois defensive tackle
Generally regarded as the top interior defensive lineman in the country. A certain preseason All-American and a good bet to make the final team, too. Next year, he is playing for pay. A lot of it after a breakthrough 2022 season put him on the national radar.
10. JT Tuimoloau
Ohio State defensive end
He makes the cut based on his performance against Penn State alone. In a win against the Nittany Lions last season, he had six tackles, including two sacks, two interceptions, broke up a pass, forced a fumble and recovered one too. Did he sell popcorn at halftime, too?
11. Rome Odunze
Washington wide receiver
Yes, the Huskies are going to be scary good on offense. He was 10th nationally in receiving yards as a sophomore with 1,145. Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington brain trust want to see his touchdown total climb from seven.
12. Olu Fashanu
Penn State offensive tackle
Penn State coaches knew they had something during his freshman year when he was picked as the top scout team player. Last season, he was a selection to the AP All-American Third Team.
“Teams go as their offensive lines do, and Penn State is hoping this probable top-10 pick can be a difference maker. By all rights, he should probably already be in the NFL but opted to return.” — Ben Jones, StateCollege.com.
13. Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama cornerback
His game matches, or surpasses his name, which is All-World. A Third Team AP All-American after leading the team with 15 pass breakups a year ago. Also, one of the nation’s top punt returners for the national title contenders.
14. Joe Alt
Notre Dame offensive tackle
Returning First Team All-American might be part of the reason Sam Hartman joined the Irish. Alt is the son of a former Kansas City Chiefs standout, John Alt. His brother, Mark, plays in the NHL. Family pressure to keep up for the Minnesotan.
15. JC Latham
Alabama offensive tackle
A superstar recruit as a senior at IMG Academy in Florida, he was the nation’s No. 2-ranked prospect. The Wisconsin native has lived up to the hype, playing as a key reserve his freshman year and starting every game in 2022.
16. Tommy Eichenberg
Ohio State linebacker
Likely preseason All-American was a Lott Trophy finalist and a Butkus Award semifinalist after tackling everybody in 2022. He ranked among the Big Ten and national leaders with 120 stops. Another in the long line of great Buckeye linebackers.
17. Sedrick Van Pran
Georgia center
Junior All-American lock has started every game during consecutive national title runs. The New Orleans native was a four-star prospect and played center in the state title game.
18. Braelon Allen
Wisconsin running back
Gained 1,242 yards and scored 11 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. It was the second 1,200-yard season for the Fond du Lac, Wis., native, who doesn’t turn 20 until after the season.
19. Cooper DeJean
Iowa cornerback
Big Ten preseason defensive player of the year returned three picks for scores in 2022.
“He’s quietly become one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten. This will be the season everyone gets to know him.” — John Bohnenkamp, HawkeyeNation.com.
20. Harold Perkins
LSU linebacker
Only a sophomore, he led the team in sacks (71/2) and tackles for loss (13) during his rookie season. No wonder Tigers coach Brian Kelly is so happy.
“In 2022, Perkins was the most disruptive defensive freshman LSU has had since Tyrann Mathieu in 2010. LSU is moving him inside this year in an effort to reduce opponents’ ability to scheme him, but he will jump around the board like a chess piece depending on the situation.” — Scott Rabalais, Baton Rouge (La.) Advocate.
21. Zak Zinter
Michigan offensive guard
Watch Blake Corum on his long runs. It’s a good bet he is getting a big block from No. 65. The Massachusetts native is force for Jim Harbaugh’s line.
22. Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Georgia linebacker
Butkus Award finalist was second on the team in tackles with 70. Maryland product was a major contributor on special teams and defense for the 2021 title team, too.
23. Cedric Gray
North Carolina linebacker
Finished among the national leaders with 145 tackles. It was second consecutive season he hit the century mark in stops. Charlotte native earned First-Team All-ACC honors and was a Second-Team All-American selection.
24. Xavier Worthy
Texas wide receiver
The Fresno, Calif., native has topped 60 catches his first two seasons in Austin, earning top freshman honors in 2021. Caught 60 balls for 760 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He was ranked among the top prep seniors in his recruiting class of 2021.
25. Malaki Starks
Georgia safety
As a freshman, he finished third in tackles for the national champions. He led the team in pass breakups and had two interceptions. Preseason All-SEC choice is a Georgia native who stayed home for college.
26. Bo Nix
Oregon quarterback
Auburn transfer posted good numbers in his first season with the future Big Ten school, throwing for 3,593 yards and 27 touchdowns with only seven picks. Just as important for Dan Lanning, Nix picked up 510 yards on the ground with 14 more scores. He will do what it takes to win.
27. Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Clemson linebacker
Son of the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker earned Second-Team All-American honors in 2022. The New Jersey native led the team in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (131/2) and tied for the team high with 61/2 sacks.
28. Calen Bullock
Southern California safety
The defense struggled in Lincoln Riley’s first year as coach, but it wasn’t Bullock’s fault. The Pasadena, Calif., product led the team with five interceptions. He had 48 tackles and 10 pass breakups. He is a building block for coordinator Alex Grinch.
29. Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State wide receiver
A strong challenger to teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Biletnikoff Award, he is coming off 1,151-yard season. He finished third in the Big Ten in receptions and touchdowns. Forty-six of his catches went for 10 yards or more.
30. Cooper Beebe
Kansas State offensive guard
Second Team AP All-American from Kansas City, Kan., has 35 dominant starts with the Wildcats. Hasn’t given up a sack since 2020 season and is from a football family. His brother Camden plays on the offensive line at Kansas State and his brother Colton was a tight end at Minnesota.
31. Abdul Carter
Penn State linebacker
Another product of the top-notch recruiting being done by James Franklin. The Philly native and Freshman All-American had 101/2 tackles for loss, including 61/2 sacks.
“Comparing him to Micah Parsons isn’t hyperbole. Carter has all the tools to make the basics to look exceptional at linebacker. Heisman hype would be premature but not All-American.” — Ben Jones, StateCollege.com.
32. Sam Hartman
Notre Dame quarterback
While at Wake Forest, he set the ACC record with 110 career touchdown passes. He is second in ACC history for career yards. His final game for Wake, he threw for 280 yards and three scores in a Gasparilla Bowl win against Missouri.
33. Tyler Davis
Clemson defensive tackle
Three-time All-ACC honoree from Florida, Davis finished second on the team with 15 quarterback hurries to go along with his 51/2 sacks. He is the latest in a long line of standout interior defensive linemen at Clemson.
34. Laiatu Laku
UCLA linebacker
Transfer from Washington led the Bruins and was eighth in the country in 2022 with 101/2 sacks. He finished with 36 total tackles and forced three fumbles.
35. J.J. McCarthy
Michigan quarterback
Former News-Gazette All-State Player of Year performed well enough that former starter Cade McNamara transferred to Iowa. McCarthy threw 22 touchdown passes and ran for another five. With the stars the Wolverines can line up at tailback, he doesn’t have to go it alone.
36. Barrett Carter
Clemson linebacker
The Georgian is part of a loaded linebacker group. Finished third on the team in tackles, including 101/2 for loss and 51/2 sacks. Broke up eight passes, had two interceptions and forced two fumbles. A five-star prospect in high school, he is the first in Clemson history to wear No. 0.
37. Graham Barton
Duke offensive tackle
Anchoring the left side, the Tennessee native is a big reason the Blue Devils are moving toward becoming a football school. Three-year starter is a likely preseason All-American candidate who will be in the hunt for national lineman awards.
38. Kalen King
Penn State cornerback
If the Nittany Lions blow by Michigan and Ohio State in the East, the hunch here is he will have a major hand in it.
“He doesn’t have the length of Joey Porter Jr., but his IQ and physical play might make him just as good if not better. Penn State replaces some solid names in coverage this year, and King is a big piece of that puzzle.” — Ben Jones, StateCollege.com.
39. TreVeyon Henderson
Ohio State running back
Superstar recruit was spectacular as a rookie in 2021 with 1,248 yards and 15 scores. Injuries limited him to eight games in 2022, but he still gained 571 yards with six TDs. Look for a bounceback season, then an early move to the NFL.
40. Tory Taylor
Iowa punter
Where does Iowa find all these specialists? In this case, Melbourne. The one in Australia, not in Florda. Two thumbs up from former Illini Blake Hayes.
“He’s one of the best punters in the nation, but he skipped a chance at the NFL to come back because he thinks he can be even better. He can flip a field, which is big with Iowa’s defense.” — John Bohnenkamp, HawkeyeNation.com.
41. Chop Robinson
Penn State defensive end
His real first name is Demeioun, but Chop works just fine after he tore down Big Ten quarterbacks in 2022 with 61/2 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. The Maryland native will be better this year.
“New defensive line coach and former Nittany Lions Deion Barnes has an All-Big Ten level talent to work with in his first year on the job. Robinson has a chance to be as good as of a defensive end as Penn State has had.” — Ben Jones, StateCollege.com.
42. Raheim Sanders
Arkansas running back
The All-SEC performer gained 1,443 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 2022. Also a capable receiver, with 28 catches for 271 yards and two more scores. Gained over 500 yards as a rookie, earning SEC All-Freshman honors.
43. Kamren Kinchens
Miami safety
The Miami Northwestern product earned AP First-Team All-American honors in 2022. He led the team with six interceptions and 12 passes defended. His six interceptions tied him for third in the FBS with former Illini Sydney Brown and others.
44. Will Shipley
Clemson running back
As a sophomore, he finished among the Top 25 in the nation in rushing and dented the end zone 15 times. Weddington, N.C., product was a Paul Hornung Award finalist. Is a standout receiver and kick returner.
45. Malik Nabers
LSU wide receiver
Citrus Bowl MVP jumped from 28 catches as a freshman to 72 as a sophomore while topping 1,000 yards.
“Nabers quickly supplanted Kayshon Boutte as LSU’s No. 1 receiver last season, and he enters 2023 as the No. 1 receiver in the SEC. Has everything you want in a receiver: great speed and hands and runs precise routes.” — Scott Rabalais, Baton Rouge (La.) Advocate.
46. Joe Milton III
Tennessee quarterback
Former Michigan quarterback enters his sixth year of college. Jumped in last season when Hendon Hooker was injured and threw 10 touchdown passes without an interception. He hit 65 percent of his attempts.
47. Quinn Ewers
Texas quarterback
In the Longhorns’ final year in the Big 12, coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for a lift from the Ohio State transfer. He earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors in 2022, throwing for 2,177 yards and 15 scores with six interceptions.
48. Nick Singleton
Penn State running back
The sophomore from Shillington, Pa., set the school record for a freshman with 12 rushing touchdowns to go along with his 1,061 yards. Became the third Penn State freshman to top 1,000, joining D.J. Dozier and Saquon Barkley. Good company.
“A home-run threat every time he touches the ball Singleton broke most of Saquon Barkley’s freshman marks and works well stylistically with fellow running back Kaytron Allen. If he continues to run with physicality to match his speed, he could turn out to be the best back in the nation.” — Ben Jones, StateCollege.com.
49. Joshua Karty
Stanford kicker
The Lou Groza finalist from North Carolina is the top returner kicker in the country. He converted 18 of 18 field goals in 2022 with a long of 61 yards.
50. Will Johnson
Michigan cornerback
Freshman All-American from Detroit had three interceptions his rookie season. Helped the Wolverines earn a College Football Playoff berth and is a big part of the reason they are favored to return.