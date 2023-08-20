Who are the best and brightest in college football for the 2023 season? News-Gazette columnist, Heisman Trophy voter and AP Top 25 panelist Bob Asmussen presents his lists, with with insight from fellow beat writers across the country. This week’s topic: The 50 best teams:
1. Georgia
There was a time not very long ago when folks in Athens, Ga., thought the Bulldogs were underachievers. That is not a problem anymore thanks to Kirby Smart and consecutive national titles. Will Georgia make it three in row? A good bet, thanks to the Bulldogs’ shutdown defense. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is also one of the best playmakers in the country for an offense without the services of quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (now with the Los Angeles Rams).
2. Michigan
There was a time not very long ago when folks in Ann Arbor wondered why they couldn’t beat Ohio State. That is not a problem anymore. If Michigan is able to keep its coach on the field most of the season and Blake Corum stays healthy, there is no reason it can’t win it all. Really.
“There have never been expectations like this in Ann Arbor — at least, not reasonable ones. For Michigan football, after consecutive seasons with wins over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, a national championship is all that remains. Jim Harbaugh said he could see U-M breaking Georgia’s 2022 record of 15 NFL draft picks — I buy that.
“I also buy Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards as the best 1-2 running back punch in college, the fact U-M returns a ton of talent from its two-time defending Joe Moore Award winning offensive line and J.J. McCarthy as one of the best quarterbacks in America. That’s not to mention the defense, which was top five in the country last season and should be every bit as good this season. This is the year Michigan wins the national championship.”
Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
3. Alabama
Look what everyone did, they made Nick Saban mad. Usually, that job is reserved for the media, which the greatest coach of all time has little use for — ever. Now, the poll voters are daring to put the Crimson Tide down a spot or two on their ballots. For shame. No Bryce Young? There is always another guy ready to step in and a string of talented playmakers and linemen that make it go.
4. Southern California
Heisman Trophy winner? Check. Big-time coach? Check. Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley are going to try to end their run in the Pac-12 by winning the last league title while qualifying for the playoffs. Doable, but no guarantees. The Pac-12 is full of angry teams looking to take it out on the departing Trojans and UCLA. USC has 17 returning starters, including nine on defense.
5. Penn State
When we ran our list last week of the nation’s top 50 players, five Nittany Lions made the cut. And there could have been more. If the quarterback play is solid, the team will move the ball with prolfic running backs and receivers. The defense keeps replacing lost stars without any falloff.
6. Ohio State
Sure, the offense will miss quarterback C.J Stroud, now slinging it in the NFL. But the best receivers in the country return, led by Marvin Harrrison Jr. And running back is in great shape with TreVeyon Henderson feeling better. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg leads an improving defense.
7. Florida State
This spot is all about returning production. Nobody in the country has more of it than Mike Norvell’s squad, which brings back defensive star Jared Verse and quarterback Jordan Davis, who threw 24 touchdown passes and just five interceptions.
8. LSU
Wondering why Brian Kelly decided to leave the safety of Notre Dame for the unreasonable expectations in Baton Rouge? Well, the giant check helped. And so did the ability to draw some of the nation’s best to LSU. Receiver Malik Nabers and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. are elite players.
9. Oregon
Start with the quarterback, where the future Big Ten school brings back Auburn transfer Bo Nix. He is a gamer and the son of a former quarterback. Bucky Irving is also in the fold this fall after topping 1,000 rushing yards in 2022. Dan Lanning won 10 games his first year and should do it again. At least.
10. Notre Dame
The Irish wouldn’t have landed in the Top 10 without landing quarterback Sam Hartman from Wake Forest. Second-year coach Marcus Freeman has plenty of help on both sides of the ball. Opposing quarterbacks need to be on the lookout for corner Benjamin Morrison, who had six picks in 2022. They’ve been warned.
“Sam Hartman can stretch the field, which will only make Audric Estime that much more dangerous with All-America left tackle Joe Alt paving the way. A leaky run defense and inconsistent pass rush leave the Irish at 9-3 in Marcus Freeman’s second season. They knock off either Ohio State or USC at home, but Howard’s Rock (and Clemson) sinks their playoff hopes on the first Saturday in November.”
Mike Beradino, South Bend (Ind.) Tribune
11. Washington
Kalen DeBoer welcomes the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Rome Odunze, who helped the Huskies put together a surprising 11-win season. The soon-to-be Big Ten school brings back both offensive tackles, which should keep th attack moving.
12. Clemson
Coming off an un-Dabo Swinney-like three-loss season, the Tigers want to return to their usual place close to the top of college football. Seven starters are back in the fold on offense and eight on defense. The biggest move might be the addition of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who turned heads at TCU. Running back Will Shipley is special.
13. Utah
The soon-to-be Big 12 school would love to leave the Pac-12 with another conference title. Quarterback Cameron Rising will be the key after a solid 2022 season. Three starters are back on the offensive line and there is talent at the running back and receiver. Seven starters are back on defense for the Utes, led by safety Cole Bishop.
14. Texas
Most preseason publications and poll voters are high on Steve Sarkisian’s team. Bringing back 10 starters on offense has a lot to do with the optimism. But the Longhorns are not going to be treated kindly in their final year in the Big 12, where they were disliked before they decided to bolt to the SEC alongside Oklahoma.
15. Tennessee
Third-year coach Josh Heupel made the best of a difficult situation in 2022, replacing injured quarterback Hendon Hooker with Joe Milton III. The Michigan transfer came through and is a big reason fans are fired up in Knoxville, Tenn. Former Illinois defensive coordinator Tim Banks needs to find some quality replacements on his side of the ball, though.
16. Texas A&M
Here’s hoping we have moved past all the squabbling between Jimbo Fisher and Saban. Fisher needs to concentrate on his team, which returns 15 starters. Quarterback is a question mark.
17. Iowa
Here’s a shocker: the first words on the Hawkeyes aren’t about their always steady defense. Instead, the focus is on the offense and Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara. Among his many tasks is save the job of coordinator Brian Ferentz, who needs his unit to be better if he wants to stay employed. Oh, yeah, the defense will again be top notch.
18. Oregon State
It is truly unfortunate that the Beavers are left out of the Power Five shuffle. What was once one of the worst programs in the Pac-12 has turned into a winner thanks to coach and alum Jonathan Smith. No matter where Oregon State lands, it will keep winning as long as the former quarterback is in charge.
19. Wisconsin
A new coach and an entirely new direction. Run until you drop has been replaced by throw, throw, throw. The folks in Madison, Wis., will be fine with Luke Fickell’s plan as long as the team wins games. Lots and lots of games. They are used to it.
20. TCU
What Sonny Dykes pulled off in 2022 was a college football miracle, coming from outside the Top 25 to the national title game. Ignore the final score. Georgia would have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles that day. Lots of new faces on offense, but eight starters return on defense. Pay attention to defensive back Bud Clark, who had five interceptions.
“The Horned Frogs are relying on depth to replace stars like Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston. TCU may not have the top end talent but the team is deeper at positions like receiver, cornerback and running back than a year ago. If a defense that returns seven starters plus most of the two-deep takes a step, then TCU can contend for the Big 12 title. Chandler Morris staying healthy will be the key on offense.”
Steven Johnson, Fort Worth (Texas) Star-Telegram
21. Tulane
Willie Fritz and the Green Wave are coming off a stunning 12-win season that included a Cotton Bowl victory against Southern Cal. What will it do for a follow-up? Quarterback Michael Pratt’s return gives Tulane a reasonable chance to repeat as American champs. And maybe another shot at the Trojans.
22. Oklahoma
The first year under defensive guru Brent Venables did not go well. The Sooners went 6-7 and lost their bowl to Florida State. Making it worse, they got skunked 49-0 against bitter rival Texas in Dallas. Venables gets a mulligan and the team should be better with quarterback Dillon Gabriel in his second season. In 2024, the Sooners are the SEC’s worry.
23. North Carolina
Early this season — he hopes it is the opener against South Carolina — ageless Mack Brown will pick up his 100th win in Chapel Hill. Amazing. He might get an ACC title later in the season if quarterback Drake Maye repeats his 2022 success, when he threw 38 TD passes and ran for seven more scores. More good news for Brown: the defense is experienced too.
24. Kansas State
The Wildcats are coming off a 10-win season and liking their chances thanks to the return of quarterback Will Howard. He was spectacular after taking over for Adrian Martinez, throwing 15 touchdown passes in limited duty. He has a star-studded line protecting him, led by All-American Cooper Beebe.
25. Mississippi
Why is Luke Altmyer at Illinois? Partly because Jaxson Dart is still in Oxford, quarterbacking the Rebels. Running back Quinshon Judkins is a Heisman Trophy and All-American candidate. He has four-fifths of the 2022 offensive line to create holes. Lane Kiffin has done a solid job.
26. Texas Tech
Joey McGuire got off to a good start at the school, winning eight games his first season. The Red Raiders welcome back eight starters on offense, including three linemen. McGuire will find out about his team in the second week when it hosts Pac-12 power Oregon.
27. South Carolina
After a rough first year, Shane Beamer seemed to turn the corner in 2022, leading the Gamecocks to eight wins in his second season in charge. He returns just nine starters overall, but fortunately, one of them is quarterback Spencer Rattler. The opener against North Carolina in Charlotte will be a doozy.
28. Florida
Second-year coach Billy Napier has been given a pass after the 6-7 finish last fall. But he might not want to test the patience of a very critical fan base. He’s got to rebuild the offense without high draft pick Anthony Richardson (now with the Indianapolis Colts). Tailback Montrell Johnson will be counted on early and often.
29. Illinois
What’s it going to be, Bret Bielema? Will he win the last Big Ten division title like he won the first at Wisconsin? The bar and expectations have been raised in Champaign. The defense will again be asked to lead the team like it did in 2022.
30. Texas San Antonio
Jeff Traylor and the Roadrunners continue to pile up victories. He is 30-10 in his first three years in San Antonio, including 11 wins in 2022. Frank Harris, the best player in school history, returns at quarterback. He is one of 10 starters back on offense.
31. Maryland
Former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is again establishing Maryland as a winning program. Having Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback helps. He is one of the most exciting players in the conference. The Terrapins should be 5-0 going into an Oct. 7 game at Ohio State.
32. Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi has won a bunch of games in his eight seasons with the Panthers, including nine in 2022. He turns to former Boston College/Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a Pittsburgh native. Three starters return on the offensive line. Two starting receivers and the tight end are back, too.
33. UCLA
Note to coach Chip Kelly: You might want to pipe down about your new conference before you get there. Not the way to make friends. He has plenty on his plate in Westwood, needing to rebuild the offense that returns three starters. The defense will have to lead the way for a bit. In a weird twist, his former employer Oregon is not on this year’s schedule. Maybe when they get to the Big Ten.
34. Arkansas
Quarterback K.J. Jefferson returns for Sam Pittman after a stellar 2022 season. Luckily, tailback Rocket Sanders is back after gaining 1,443 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. He is also a threat as a receiver.
35. Toledo
Illinois fans should not count on a win against the Rockets in the opener. Toledo is the defending MAC champ and brings a bunch of regular. None is more important than quarterback Dequan Finn.
“Toledo won the MAC last year and the band is back together, with the Rockets returning 16 starters, including star quarterback Dequan Finn. Expectations could not be higher. If UT can pull off an upset in the season opener at Illinois, it will be among the front-runners to nab the Group of Five’s bid to a New Year’s Six bowl.”
Dave Briggs, Toledo (Ohio) Blade
36. Baylor
Fourth-year coach Dave Aranda’s team slipped a bit to 6-7 after contending for conference titles earlier. The offense needs a personnel makeover with only three starters returning. The Bears get a boost from a schedule that includes eight home games. Soon, Texas and Oklahoma will be off the slate, too.
37. Kentucky
The Wildcats needed a big-time quarterback to replace star Will Levis and found him in Devin Leary. The former North Carolina State starter and brother of Illini QB Donovan Leary had his pick of colleges. Mark Stoops welcomes seven starters back on offense, but the defense took a hit.
38. Troy
While we weren’t paying attention, first-year Trojans coach Jon Sumrall won 12 games last season. Many of the key players are back, led by quarterback Gunnar Watson. Troy travels to Top 25 team Kansas State early in the season and the Wildcats need to be prepared for a potential upset.
“First-year coach Jon Sumrall went 12-2 and won the Sun Belt with essentially the same team that had gone 5-7 the previous year. The Trojans lost three of five starting offensive linemen and five multi-year starters on defense, but still have very good top-level talent. They also hit the portal hard to fill some needs. The schedule isn’t too challenging outside of a trip to Kansas State in Week 2. South Alabama, Louisiana and James Madison all visit Troy. They seem like about a 9-3 team to me.”
Creg Stephenson, Alabama Media Group
39. Fresno State
The second act with Jeff Tedford in charge was a hit, with the Bulldogs winning 10 games and the Mountain West title. UCF transfer Mikey Keene takes over at quarterback with a mostly new offense. The defense welcomes back seven starters. Fresno State opens the season at Purdue.
40. North Carolina State
Dave Doeren lost starting quarterback Devin Leary to Kentucky, but found his replacement within the conference. Former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who once torched Illinois in a game at Charlottesville, works behind a line with three returning starters. The defense welcomes six regulars back from a team that went 8-5, including a win against Florida State.
41. Oklahoma State
It is going to be weird for Mike Gundy to not be able to play Oklahoma every year. Oh, well. The Cowboys fizzled down the stretch, dropping five of their last six games. Gundy’s history and reputation brings hope for a rebound, but it won’t be easy. Brennan Presley is the biggest threat on offense after a 67-catch season.
42. Miami
Wonder if coach Mario Cristobal would go back to Oregon if he knew the team was heading to the Big Ten? We’ll never know. The Hurricanes got off to a rough start, winning just five games in his first year. But seven starters are back on defense, led by All-American safety Kamren Kinchens. He had six interceptions in 2022.
43. Mississippi State
Last time Illinois fans saw the Bulldogs, they were knocking off their favorite team in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Zach Arnett takes over the late Mike Leach and he’s got Will Rogers to again lead the offense.
“Mississippi State has plenty of questions surrounding the program with Zach Arnett stepping in to replace Mike Leach at head coach. However, with a plethora of veterans returning on both sides of the ball, there are high expectations following last year’s nine-win season.”
Stefan Krajisnik, Jackson (Miss.) Clarion Ledger
44. Kansas
Illinois fans will get to know Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks when the teams meet Sept. 8 in Lawrence. Ten starters are back on offense, none more important than quarterback Jalon Daniels. A dual-threat wizard, Daniels was the key to the Kansas turnaround in 2022. Tailback Devin Neal topped 1,000 yards last fall as well.
45. SMU
Second-year coach Rhett Lashlee hit the transfer portal hard, bringing Power Five players to Dallas on both sides of the ball. We will find out how good SMU is during the first month with games at Oklahoma and TCU.
46. South Alabama
Kane Wommack’s Jaguars will find out in the opener if they follow the 10-win 2022 with another successful season. They travel to Tulane the first weekend. Quarterback Carter Bradley returns after throwing for 3,343 yards.
“The Jaguars posted their first-ever 10-win season in 2022 under second-year coach Kane Wommack, but have a chance to be even better in 2023. Eighteen of 22 starters return from the season-ending New Orleans Bowl, plus two other former starters who missed all or most of the year due to injury. The schedule is a bit tougher, however. Tulane replaces Louisiana Tech and Oklahoma State is in for UCLA. South Alabama also plays at Troy, and plays two of the tougher teams from the East Division, Marshall and James Madison. I’m guessing they go around 9-3 or 10-2.”
Creg Stephenson, Alabama Media Group
47. Wake Forest
Of course, Dave Clawson and the Demon Deacons will miss Sam Hartman, who is now at Notre Dame. But Mitch Griffis steps into the starting spot like he did in 2022 when Hartman was sick. Receiver Taylor Morin and running back Justice Ellison are the top threats. Circle Nov. 18 when Wake plays at Notre Dame.
48. Missouri
Quarterback remains a trouble spot for fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, who looks to Miami transfer Jake Garcia for a lift. The defense should be solid with eight starters back.
49. Duke
Mike Elko has the basketball school fired up about football after a nine-win opening season. And despite a tricky schedule, the Blue Devils are poised for more success. It starts with dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, who threw 20 touchdown passes and ran for 13 more scores. Duke welcomes back nine starters on offense and eight on defense. Opening opponent Clemson needs to be ready.
50. Washington State
Coach Jake Dickert had a solid first full season, leading the team to seven wins and a bowl appearance. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns. Circle Nov. 25, when the Cougars to Seattle to face Apple Cup rival Washington for potentially the last time.