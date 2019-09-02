On Monday, our 31-year college football writer weighs in on his favorite conference:

SCHOOL 2018 REC.

Asmussen | Routing Akron improves Illini’s outlook for Big Ten Illinois fans felt good walking out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. And they should have.

1. Ohio State, 13-1

Apparently, the Buckeyes can win without Urban Meyer. Just like they won without Jim Tressel. And Woody Hayes.

2. Michigan, 10-3

The new no-huddle offense had a few blips, like a pair of Shea Patterson fumbles. Oops. Better not do that against Army.

3. Wisconsin, 8-5

No Big Ten team was more dominant opening week. Who knew Jonathan Taylor had such great hands, the star tailback catching two TD passes in a 49-0 romp.

4. Penn State, 9-4

Former UI OC Paul Petrino, now the HC at Idaho, will never want to return to Happy Valley. At least Mason Petrino, Paul’s son, had the lone score for the Vandals.

5. Maryland, 5-7

Congrats to former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, who put up 79 in his Terps reboot. Do it against Syracuse and we will be really impressed.

6. Iowa, 9-4

Home win against Miami (Ohio) might have been closer than the Hawkeyes wanted it to be. Any chance they were looking ahead to Big Ten opener with Rutgers? Doubt it.

7. Illinois, 4-8

The win against Akron ranks among the best performances by a Lovie Smith-coached Illinois team. There’s a good chance for a repeat Saturday at UConn.

8. Michigan State, 7-6

The Spartans are the darkhorse pick to knock off Ohio State and Michigan in the East. But they looked ordinary in their opener.

9. Nebraska, 4-8

Perhaps, naming the Cornhuskers as Big Ten West favorites was a bit premature. Scott Frost’s offense looked wobbly against South Alabama. A trip to Colorado is next. Yikes.

10. Indiana, 5-7

Starting QB Michael Penix Jr. gives the Hoosiers reason to be excited after the opening win against Ball State. Let’s see how he does in two weeks against Ohio State.

11. Minnesota, 7-6

P.J. Fleck celebrated Thursday’s win like it came against Clemson, not South Dakota State. The Gophers got lucky to avoid an upset against the FCS school.

12. Rutgers, 1-11

The good news: new QB McLane Carter threw for 340 yards. The bad, he also got picked four times. But the Scarlet Knights rolled.

13. Northwestern, 9-5

Of course, it is never easy to win at Stanford. Even harder when you gain just 177 yards of offense.

14. Purdue, 6-7

Winning on the road is hard. But the Boilermakers blew a late lead at Nevada. Can’t get outscored 17-0 in the final quarter.