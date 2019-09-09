College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 2:
1. Maryland 2-0 (5)
Promised Mike Locksley if his team knocked off Syracuse it was zooming to the top of the chart. Nice job Coach.
2. Wisconsin 2-0 (3)
Badgers beat their first two opponents 110-0. Now they are taking the weekend off. Too late to add Alabama?
3. Ohio State 2-0 (1)
Two games in, the Buckeyes look like the league’s best bet in the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati agrees.
4. Iowa 2-0 (6)
Saw the Hawkeyes in person this weekend (see column) and the defense is loaded. Offense needs work.
5. Michigan 2-0 (2)
OK, that was way too close for comfort. If Army kicker was a bit better, the Wolverines’ CFP hopes are toast.
6. Penn State 2-0 (4)
Idaho and Buffalo were no match for the Fighting Franklins. But let’s see how the Lions fare against rival Pitt.
7. Michigan State 2-0 (8)
A much better effort by the Spartans in the second week against Western Michigan, especially on offense.
8. Illinois 2-0 (7)
Interesting Illini weren’t thrilled about a win at UConn. Guys, it was the first nonconference road win in 12 years.
9. Minnesota 2-0 (11)
Near miss against South Dakota State in the opener troubling. Close win against Fresno State looks better.
10. Indiana 2-0 (10)
Good news: Hoosiers are coming off a shutout win. Bad news: Ohio State is coming to town to open Big Ten.
11. Purdue 1-1 (14)
Nice job by the Boilers to bounce back from loss at Nevada with win against Vandy. TCU will be tough.
12. Northwestern 0-1 (13)
Opening stumble at Stanford drops in value with Cardinal loss to USC. UNLV won’t be much of a test.
13. Nebraska 1-1 (9)
Losing to Colorado is never a good thing for the Cornhuskers. Losing after leading by 17 makes it worse.
14. Rutgers 1-1 (12)
If the Scarlet Knights want Chris Ash back in 2020, they need to play better than they did at Iowa. Yuck.