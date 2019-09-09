College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 2:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREVIOUS RK.)

1. Maryland 2-0 (5)

Promised Mike Locksley if his team knocked off Syracuse it was zooming to the top of the chart. Nice job Coach.

2. Wisconsin 2-0 (3)

Badgers beat their first two opponents 110-0. Now they are taking the weekend off. Too late to add Alabama?

3. Ohio State 2-0 (1)

Two games in, the Buckeyes look like the league’s best bet in the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati agrees.

4. Iowa 2-0 (6)

Saw the Hawkeyes in person this weekend (see column) and the defense is loaded. Offense needs work.

5. Michigan 2-0 (2)

OK, that was way too close for comfort. If Army kicker was a bit better, the Wolverines’ CFP hopes are toast.

6. Penn State 2-0 (4)

Idaho and Buffalo were no match for the Fighting Franklins. But let’s see how the Lions fare against rival Pitt.

7. Michigan State 2-0 (8)

A much better effort by the Spartans in the second week against Western Michigan, especially on offense.

8. Illinois 2-0 (7)

Interesting Illini weren’t thrilled about a win at UConn. Guys, it was the first nonconference road win in 12 years.

9. Minnesota 2-0 (11)

Near miss against South Dakota State in the opener troubling. Close win against Fresno State looks better.

10. Indiana 2-0 (10)

Good news: Hoosiers are coming off a shutout win. Bad news: Ohio State is coming to town to open Big Ten.

11. Purdue 1-1 (14)

Nice job by the Boilers to bounce back from loss at Nevada with win against Vandy. TCU will be tough.

12. Northwestern 0-1 (13)

Opening stumble at Stanford drops in value with Cardinal loss to USC. UNLV won’t be much of a test.

13. Nebraska 1-1 (9)

Losing to Colorado is never a good thing for the Cornhuskers. Losing after leading by 17 makes it worse.

14. Rutgers 1-1 (12)

If the Scarlet Knights want Chris Ash back in 2020, they need to play better than they did at Iowa. Yuck.