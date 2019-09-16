College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 3:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREVIOUS RK.)
1. Ohio State 3-0 (3)
My bad for not having Bucks No. 1 all season.
2. Iowa 3-0 (4)
Beating your bitter rival moves you up the list.
3. Wisconsin 2-0 (2)
Badgers rested up for showdown with Michigan.
4. Penn State 3-0 (6)
James Franklin and Co. taking the week off.
5. Michigan 2-0 (5)
Team Harbaugh needs to improve in a hurry.
6. Maryland 2-1 (1)
Spot in Top 25 gone after loss to Temple.
7. Minnesota 3-0 (9)
Proves adage it is better to be lucky than good.
8. Nebraska 2-1 (13)
C-U welcomes Scott Frost and pals Saturday.
9. Northwestern 1-1 (12)
Visit from angry Spartans may be unfriendly.
10. Illinois 2-1 (8)
Last victory against Nebraska came in 2015.
11. Indiana 2-1 (10)
Hoosiers figure to enjoy hosting weak UConn.
12. Purdue 1-2 (11)
Perfect time for Boilers to have an open week.
13. Rutgers 1-1 (14)
Next win will come in October against Liberty.
14. Michigan State 2-1 (7)
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. Is that difficult?