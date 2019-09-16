APTOPIX_Ohio_St_Indiana_Footba

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings
College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 3:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREVIOUS RK.)

1. Ohio State 3-0 (3)

My bad for not having Bucks No. 1 all season.

2. Iowa 3-0 (4)

Beating your bitter rival moves you up the list.

3. Wisconsin 2-0 (2)

Badgers rested up for showdown with Michigan.

4. Penn State 3-0 (6)

James Franklin and Co. taking the week off.

5. Michigan 2-0 (5)

Team Harbaugh needs to improve in a hurry.

6. Maryland 2-1 (1)

Spot in Top 25 gone after loss to Temple.

7. Minnesota 3-0 (9)

Proves adage it is better to be lucky than good.

8. Nebraska 2-1 (13)

C-U welcomes Scott Frost and pals Saturday.

9. Northwestern 1-1 (12)

Visit from angry Spartans may be unfriendly.

10. Illinois 2-1 (8)

Last victory against Nebraska came in 2015.

11. Indiana 2-1 (10)

Hoosiers figure to enjoy hosting weak UConn.

12. Purdue 1-2  (11)

Perfect time for Boilers to have an open week.

13. Rutgers 1-1 (14)

Next win will come in October against Liberty.

14. Michigan State 2-1 (7)

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. Is that difficult?

