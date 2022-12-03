Bob Asmussen, on the college football beat for 35 years, is keeping tabs on the Illini's bowl situation leading up to Sunday's announcement:
The latest:
I'm sitting at home watching TCU and Kansas State wondering if this game impacts Illinois' bowl destination. Probably not.
But USC's loss in the Pac-12 title game to Utah on Friday sure did.
That shocker sends Ohio State to the College Football Playoffs and likely bumps the Illini to Florida for their bowl.
Expected destination: Tampa for the Reliaquest Bowl — with the Citrus Bowl in Orlando also maybe in the mix.
One wild card is the Big Ten title game today. If Purdue pulls the upset, it will go to the Rose Bowl. With Ohio State and Michigan heading to the CFP, Penn State could go to the Orange, sending Illinois to the Citrus.
Bottom line it has been a good weekend for Bret Bielema's team.
To be continued ...
Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk 12-3-22 https://t.co/FcubvjCNT4— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) December 3, 2022
***
With portal season around the bend, Illinois picked up a transfer on Saturday as Louisville defensive back Nicario Harper took to Twitter to break the news.
First of all I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to play the game that I love. At this time I have ended my recruitment and will play my last year at the The university of ILLINOIS— Nicario Harper (@nicario2) December 3, 2022
Jeremiah 29:11#HTTO #Illini #FamILLy pic.twitter.com/pxj3GyNOjt