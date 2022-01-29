Listen to this article

After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.

Here are his thoughts following Illinois' 59-56 comeback win against Northwestern at Evanston.

His dad Frank Williams was credited with winning a bunch of games for Illinois during his stellar career. Da'Monte Williams picked up one of his own with nine rebounds and a monster jam. Would have been fun to hear the father-son conversation afterward.

A loss to the struggling Wildcats wouldn't have been the end of the world for Illinois. However, finding a way to win when not playing their best might spark the Illini to a long run of success.

That's two wins in a row for Brad Underwood's team. In the Big Ten, every victory is a prize worth savoring. And not taken for granted. Would a 20-point decision for Illinois have been better? Probably, But Saturday's game again showed Illinois' character. It will not be an easy team to knock down.

Good time to have Kofi Cockburn back on the court. The man/mountain just missed a double-double, finishing one rebound short. Next time. Cockburn avoided foul trouble, which was critical.

Trent Frazier had a rough night shooting, missing 8 of 10 from the field. He continued to play strong defense and didn't force shots.

With or without Andre Curbelo, Illinois is a team with enough talent to beat almost any team in the country. And certainly anybody in the Big Ten. Of course, the team wants the guard back in the lineup. Good that it has learned to move on in case he isn't available.

Wins against Michigan State and Northwestern, both by narrow margins, will lift Illinois in The Associated Press Top 25, which comes out Monday. My guess: No. 18. With a chance to make a huge move if it sweeps Wisconsin and Indiana next week.

There is no other building in the Big Ten where Illinois has a road-court advantage like Welsh-Ryan Arena. It isn't quite State Farm Center North, but it's close. Nice of the Illinois fans in the city and suburbs to show up in big numbers and make a lot of noise.

It was great to see Northwestern coach Chris Collins go nutso on his team in the closing seconds of the first half. Apparently, he wasn't happy with the effort. The Wildcats have been close in most of their Big Ten games. Maybe the coach figures another push might be all it takes.

Collins has done a fine job as coach at Northwestern, not an easy place to win.

Freshman of the Game? How about a tie between R.J. Melendez and Brandin Podziemski, who combined for 11 points. Illinois needed them to step and they came through after they saw little action in recent games.

Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger after the game on WDWS. He was thrilled with the victory.

"Man, it was tough," he said. "It was one I expected coming in. They are a team that has played everybody close.

"Our defense won us the game."

