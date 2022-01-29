After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' 59-56 comeback win against Northwestern at Evanston.
Thoughts, #illini fans? pic.twitter.com/kaqBKXyxSR— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 29, 2022
His dad Frank Williams was credited with winning a bunch of games for Illinois during his stellar career. Da'Monte Williams picked up one of his own with nine rebounds and a monster jam. Would have been fun to hear the father-son conversation afterward.
.@DAWilliams14, are you real life?— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 29, 2022
A loss to the struggling Wildcats wouldn't have been the end of the world for Illinois. However, finding a way to win when not playing their best might spark the Illini to a long run of success.
Illinois is 22-3 in its last 25 games versus Big Ten opponents.— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) January 29, 2022
That's two wins in a row for Brad Underwood's team. In the Big Ten, every victory is a prize worth savoring. And not taken for granted. Would a 20-point decision for Illinois have been better? Probably, But Saturday's game again showed Illinois' character. It will not be an easy team to knock down.
Still thinking about Kofi beating the shot clock ⏰. @kxng_alpha // @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/51mZb3ir2a— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 29, 2022
Good time to have Kofi Cockburn back on the court. The man/mountain just missed a double-double, finishing one rebound short. Next time. Cockburn avoided foul trouble, which was critical.
Double U- (W) hard fought road win!!!! Proud of these guys!!! How bout those freshmen down the stretch???? @brandinpodziem2 @MelendezRamses #nextmanup— Chester Frazier (@CoachFrazierILL) January 30, 2022
Trent Frazier had a rough night shooting, missing 8 of 10 from the field. He continued to play strong defense and didn't force shots.
You don’t get credit for style points. At the end of the day it’s a road victory and first place at the half way point. And Curbelo has missed 8 conf games and Kofi has missed 2. Things look pretty good right now. Kofi dominated, great minutes from the freshmen.— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) January 29, 2022
With or without Andre Curbelo, Illinois is a team with enough talent to beat almost any team in the country. And certainly anybody in the Big Ten. Of course, the team wants the guard back in the lineup. Good that it has learned to move on in case he isn't available.
Illinois is 10 of 21 on layups today and 4 of 4 on dunks after that latest from Da'Monte Williams.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 29, 2022
Moral of the story? Dunk everything. #Illini
Wins against Michigan State and Northwestern, both by narrow margins, will lift Illinois in The Associated Press Top 25, which comes out Monday. My guess: No. 18. With a chance to make a huge move if it sweeps Wisconsin and Indiana next week.
Love winning in OUR CITY! Always great to see so much 🔶🔷 in the Chi-Town house! Man, our guys FIGHT! So much toughness and grit…finding a way to get it done. Keep grinding and growing, fellas! 😤 #ILLINI #EveryDayGuys— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) January 30, 2022
There is no other building in the Big Ten where Illinois has a road-court advantage like Welsh-Ryan Arena. It isn't quite State Farm Center North, but it's close. Nice of the Illinois fans in the city and suburbs to show up in big numbers and make a lot of noise.
Chris Collins was on the court during the course of play and eventually wound up on the #Illini half of the sideline. What?— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 29, 2022
It was great to see Northwestern coach Chris Collins go nutso on his team in the closing seconds of the first half. Apparently, he wasn't happy with the effort. The Wildcats have been close in most of their Big Ten games. Maybe the coach figures another push might be all it takes.
Collins has done a fine job as coach at Northwestern, not an easy place to win.
Shoutout the Podz and and Melendez today. HUGE minutes. Both played in crunch time. That experience will pay down the road. Get a taste how to win on the road in great environment. Again, adds to the culture of what has been built. 3.5 years ago, it’s another L. #Illini— Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) January 29, 2022
Freshman of the Game? How about a tie between R.J. Melendez and Brandin Podziemski, who combined for 11 points. Illinois needed them to step and they came through after they saw little action in recent games.
Brad Underwood on the #Illini's narrow, 59-56 win: "It took everybody today. It took a whole bench. It took maybe some guys you haven't seen play a lot (of minutes) play really, really well."— Gavin Good (@itsallG_O_O_D) January 29, 2022
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger after the game on WDWS. He was thrilled with the victory.
"Man, it was tough," he said. "It was one I expected coming in. They are a team that has played everybody close.
"Our defense won us the game."