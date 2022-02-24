It was 2005 Arizona game-like. Except for the final seconds.
Down 16 earlier, the Illini had a chance to win. Guard Trent Frazier, so often the hero this season, turned the ball over, allowing Ohio State to escape with an 86-83 win.
Brad Underwood said afterward Frazier got hit.
Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' "near greatest comeback ever" at State Farm Center on Thursday night:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) February 25, 2022
Shorthanded #Illini rally, but fall short pic.twitter.com/N17orlliNk
1
Well, there's something you don't see every night. Illinois coach Brad Underwood, clearly beside himself because of the officiating, had a second-half meltdown. As he left the court after getting tossed for a second technical foul, Underood threw his hands in the air, urging the crowd to get loud. Which it did.
The comeback falls short!@OhioStateHoops holds on for the road win at No. 15 Illinois: pic.twitter.com/Y3L5Bh0ynk— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 25, 2022
2
Ohio State star and one-time Illinois recruiting target E.J.Liddell drew the boo treatment Thursday night. Every time No. 32 touched the ball, the fans let him have it. He didn't score his first points until 10 minutes were left in the first half. He got the last laugh, picking up the victory while scoring 21 points.
No call. Lord, they just beat on the big fella all they want. pic.twitter.com/IbQ2wC6bmD— Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) February 25, 2022
3
It was the roughest of nights for Illini star Kofi Cockburn, who fouled out with 4:33 left in the game. The man/mountain finished with just 12 points and, even more surprising, three rebounds. He missed 10 of 15 shots from the field.
Jacob Grandison nodding in approval after 9-year-old violinist knocked the national anthem out of the park. A violinist himself, Grandison would know. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 25, 2022
4
Nine-year-old violist Sabrina Patel got the night off to a rousing start. She played "The Star-Spangled Banner" and received one of the longest and loudest ovations I have ever heard in the building. Unreal.
5
All the fans in the State Farm Center stands seemed to know the drill. On a night they were told "wear orange," they complied. I'm trying to come up with another event in life where everyone is so willing to do what they are told clothing-wise. Maybe at a wedding, where the invite suggests what to wear. That's about it. Anywho, congrats to the folks who filled the building.
No. 8️⃣ for @alfonsoplummer9 from deep!— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 25, 2022
Out here tying the @IlliniMBB school record: pic.twitter.com/ymJusAR7EP
6
One of the best temporary players in Illinois history was at it again. Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer hit 6 of 9 three-pointers in the first half and led the Illini with 18 points. He also chipped in three rebounds. Plummer finished with 26 points.
7
It will be a quick turnaround for the Illini, who travel Saturday to Michigan for an early Sunday afternoon game against the Wolverines.
Ranked No. 15 this week, the Illini will likely stay ranked win or lose in Ann Arbor. But a victory will keep them closer to the Top 15. They are going to drop a few spots no matter what happens Sunday.
Super Bowl champ Nick Allegretti (@Gretti_53) is taking in the #illini game tonight pic.twitter.com/6WV854lD1t— Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) February 25, 2022
8
Great to see former Illini offensive lineman Nick Allegretti taking in the game. He just finished his third season with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and already has a Super Bowl ring. As Allegretti was introduced, the big-guy touchdown he scored in the playoffs against the Steelers was shown on the scoreboard.
Brad Underwood pumped up the #Illini crowd into an angry frenzy after he was ejected. Took a lot of effort from Geoff Alexander and the staff to get him to leave the floor. pic.twitter.com/zh3FqHw9Xq— Gavin Good (@itsallG_O_O_D) February 25, 2022
9
Wonder if Underwood was tempted to ring up John Groce this week and ask him about playing Ohio State. The former Illini coach, now at Akron, lost a 67-66 decision at Columbus in the season opener. Zed Key hit the game-winner for the Buckeyes at the buzzer.
Groce and the Zips are having a good season. The team is 18-9 overall and 11-6 in the MAC going into Friday's game at Ohio, Groce's former school.
10
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger after the game on WDWS. As he took his spot, Underwood drew a big ovation from those left in the arena.
"It was different sitting back there watching that. Give Ohio State a lot of credit. It was their night. I'm very proud of our group. I was fighting for every call for Kofi."