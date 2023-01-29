If you had told Illinois men’s basketball fans after an 0-3 Big Ten start, the team would be above .500 at the halfway point of league play, they would have shouted in unison: Sign us up.
That’s where Brad Underwood’s team sits, 6-4 in the Big Ten after a more-impressive-than-it-sounds 61-51 victory Saturday afternoon at Wisconsin.
The Illini aren’t likely going to catch top-ranked Purdue for the top spot in the Big Ten standings (nor will any other team), but second place is definitely in play. And the friendly NCAA tournament seed that goes along with it.
Here are 10 other thoughts after Illinois achieved its third win in a row at the now-friendly Kohl Center in Madison.
1 Wonder if there are any current Baylor players looking for a new school? The two former Bears playing at Illinois now were the key against the Badgers. Matthew Mayer, two games after being held scoreless against Indiana, had a career-high 26 points and added six rebounds. Dain Dainja had nine points and eight rebounds. I repeat that they will be a big help for the team in March.
2 Underrated Play of the Game for Illinois: Easy, RJ Melendez’s dunk with 8:19 left that put his team up by six. It was his only basket of the game. The Illini rolled from there. Give Melendez oodles of credit for being a factor even when he isn’t making a lot of shots. He had four rebounds Saturday.
3 Illinois was tied for 33rd in the latest Associated Press poll. Will a pair of wins against Ohio State and Wisconsin move the team into the Top 25? Unlikely. A quick check of the poll shows not too many losses by teams in the final 10. But if Illinois beats Nebraska and Iowa this upcoming week, it will return to the rankings.
4 Always great to hear Flyin’ Illini starter Stephen Bardo calling the games on Fox. He has as much or more knowledge about the Illinois program than anyone on the air. He keeps his coverage balanced, which might annoy some of the fans, but it is his job. He stays on the positive side with his calls, which is certainly appreciated by the coaches and players. Never mean.
5 There isn’t a better broadcaster in sports than Fox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti, who worked with Bardo and has done his share of Illinois games through the years. He knows his stuff and has a good time on the air. The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have him as their play-by-play voice.
6 The offenses, well, struggled in the first half. At the eight-minute timeout, Illinois had made just 4 of 16 shots, a Frozen Tundra-like 25 percent. And trailed by only one.
7 The Kohl Center hasn’t always been kind to Illinois. The team is 7-15 against the Badgers in the building that first opened in 1998 after Saturday’s win and also lost a close game to Kansas at the Kohl Center in a 2002 NCAA tournament regional semifinal game. The Kohl Center ranks among the best in terms of atmosphere in the Big Ten.
Having a competitive team has been a big part of it.
8 Illinois’ leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. didn’t score in the first half. But he had a good excuse, sitting most of the opening 20 minutes because he picked up two early fouls. He played just six minutes.
He finished with six points, which didn’t matter to his team because others picked up the slack. Shannon wasn’t alone on the bench. Wisconsin’s top player, Tyler Wahl, also sat because of two fouls and didn’t score before the break.
9 The shooting was dreadful by both teams in the first half — Illinois hitting 33 percent and Wisconsin even worse at 18 percent. The performance set basketball back 25 years. Actually, closer to 50 years. Sorry, I have written this in the past: Wisconsin is rarely fun to watch. But the cheese in the state is still good. So that’s something.
10 Underwood joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas on WDWS after the game. He was thrilled with Mayer’s performance.
“Matthew was elite,” Underwood said. “And our defense was elite in the first half. Coleman Hawkins was as dominant on the defensive side as Matthew was on the offensive side.”