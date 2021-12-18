Bob's buzzer-beaters: Bring on Missouri
@corybradford13 #Illini What a great ambassador for his alma mater. pic.twitter.com/OQL1NDr3xV— Kedric Prince (@KedPrince4) December 18, 2021
#Illini RJ Melendez (@MelendezRamses) putting extra work in after a 106-48 win, autographs still going on and everything.#EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/OLdG3YSYNP— Joey Longo 🐐 (@StatsByJoe) December 18, 2021
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' 106-48 no-sweat win against St. Francis (Pa.) at State Farm Center:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini put on a show w/school record 18 three-pointers pic.twitter.com/RMRzIvTlnG— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) December 18, 2021
1
Great to see Cory Bradford, Sergio McClain, Frank Williams and pals back in town to celebrate consecutive Big Ten co-championships in the early 2000s. I was heavily involved with Illinois basketball coverage during Bill Self''s early years on campus.
Self did a great job blending guys left to him by Lon Kruger with recruits he brought in himself. That can be a tricky task, but Self pulled it off deftly.
Too bad it didn't work out to have Self at State Farm Center on Saturday. Kansas had a home game against Stephen F. Austin.
Call me the eternal optimist, but I believe Illinois fans would give Self a warm reception if he showed up at a game. Unless he brought the rest of the Jayhawks with him. Unlikely we will ever find out.
Always a blast when the 🏆🏆 come out!#Illini pic.twitter.com/MYf5ipkgkO— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) December 18, 2021
2
The crowd embraced the former players during halftime introductions. The group is among the most popular in the past four decades, eclipsed only by the Flyin' Illini and 2004-05 team. The 2020-21 edition, led by Ayo Dosunmu, ranks up there, too.
It is a good move to bring the top teams back to campus as often as possible. The 2004-05 near champions (thanks, refs) are coming up on their 20th anniversary in a couple years. Certainly, there will be a special night planned for them.
Fittingly, #illini fan favorite Lucas Johnson dove on the floor when he was introduced. pic.twitter.com/8HcJOBNLku— Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) December 18, 2021
3
Atmosphere-wise, Illinois-St. Francis doesn't quite measure up to Illinois-Arizona. Good to know Brad Underwood wants more big-time nonconference opponents in the building, which is an excellent way to build both the team's NCAA tournament resumed and goodwill with the fandom.
FINAL: Illinois 106, St. Francis (Pa.) 48— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 18, 2021
Kofi Cockburn (21 points, 11 rebounds)
Alfonso Plummer (19 points, 3 rebounds)
Jacob Grandison (18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists)
Trent Frazier (9 points, 5 assists)
Coleman Hawkins (8 points, 2 rebounds)#Illini
4
The SFC wasn't packed like last Saturday, but there were more people in the building than I expected. A large season-ticket base had to help with turnout. The fans paid for the seats, so they might as well use them.
With the Orange Krush students home for the holidays their usual seats were filled by Krush alumni. That's a clever way to keep them coming back. And some of those alums will become wealthy alums. Never a bad idea to make friends with potential donors.
5
From my spot in Section 215, I can keep an eye on Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, who is in the section directly in front of me. Why isn't Whitman sitting near the court? Just a guess here, but being in the middle of the arena allows him easy access to all sorts of people. And it is a quick trip down to the court for postgame chats with Brad Underwood and the players.
December 18, 2021
6
The visiting Red Flash (cool nickname) were no match for man/mountain Kofi Cockburn. Coming off a rough performance against Arizona, the big guy had 13 points and five rebounds by halftime. He was 5 for 5 from the field and 3 for 4 at the line. Cockburn is going to get the opponent's best in every game. His positive response to less-than-stellar stat lines is important to his growth.
He finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. And hit 9 of 11 shots from the field.
The mans cannot be s t o p p e d 🔥.— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) December 18, 2021
4th of the day for @AlfonsoPlummer9 😤.
CC: @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/IB6vignDTl
7
A close loss to Arizona apparently didn't cut into Alfonso Plummer's confidence. The Utah transfer came out firing against St. Francis, racking up 19 points. He hit 5 of 10 three-pointers and, of course, both free throws.
8
No need to tell Illinois fans what game is next: Braggin' Rights on Wednesday night against Missouri in St. Louis. The Tigers have owned the series in the past few years, taking three in a row. But Cuonzo Martin's team is struggling this season. Going into Saturday's home game against Utah, the Tigers are 5-5 and coming off a blowout loss to Kansas.
In the past, when Missouri was in the middle of a bad stretch, its fans didn't show up in St. Louis with as much enthusiasm as Illinois fans. Just a hunch that will be the case again this time.
9
A lopsided game meant plenty of run for Illinois' talented freshmen. The best of the bunch Saturday: Luke Goode, who had six points and put the Illini over 100 with a trey.
Sounded greathttps://t.co/xro79qXRpv#Illini pic.twitter.com/nN8ssubgHN— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) December 18, 2021
10
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger after the game on WDWS. He was pleased.
"Our efficiency has been really good. It all starts with Kofi," Underwood said.
He was happy with 18 made three-pointers.
"It's what this team can do. We can really shoot it."
Get up @brandinpodziem2! 😤#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/TIuEFqX68a— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 18, 2021
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.