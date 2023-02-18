Four days after a lifeless loss at Penn State. the Illinois men's basketball team got off the deck and scared host Indiana at raucous Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Ranked and favored, the No. 14 Hoosiers needed to rally for an important Big Ten victory. Mike Woodson's team isn't likely catching Purdue, but has a good chance to finish second.
Playing without injured star Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois played with heart but didn't hit enough shots in the closing minutes.
Plenty of good, though, for the Illini coaching staff to talk about going into a full week.
Here are my other thoughts following Indiana's 71-68 thriller.
1
The loss drops Illinois back with a glut of teams vying for first-day byes at the conference tournament.
You need a psychic to figure out where Brad Underwood's team will finish in the final standings. First is out and second and third are unlikely.
FINAL: No. 14 Indiana 71, Illinois 68— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 18, 2023
Clean look from RJ Melendez to potentially tie the game at the buzzer rims out. And that's a sweep for the Hoosiers in the season series. #Illini
2
No matter what side you were rooting for, it was a fun Saturday morning/afternoon in Bloomington. Competitive teams. Great crowd. Cold play. Swings in who had control. That is why we love college basketball.
Can't wait to come back in 2024.
3
Matthew Mayer is only going to have one game in Bloomington for Illinois. That's plenty for the Hoosier fans who saw the Baylor transfer score 16 points in a productive first half. Mayer made 4 of 7 three-pointers, He also added five rebounds and two blocked shots. When he hit consecutive three-pointers to give Illinos a 25-23 lead, you could hear the crowd groan. Not in a good way.
Mayer finished with a team-high 24 points.
HALFTIME: Illinois 38, Indiana 35— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 18, 2023
Brad Underwood having to shift right into halftime TV interview after raging at the officials at the end of the half is terrific timing. #Illini
4
Trayce Jackson-Davis was his usual effective self in the first half, scoring 11 points (on 5 of 6 shooting) with four blocked shots and three rebounds.
But he wasn't as good as when he played at State Farm Center in late January and scored 35 points on 15 of 19 shooting. So, consider it a win for Illinois, even though Jackson-Davis finished with a game-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Jackson-Davis might not have everything the NBA wants, but he would be an asset to any pro team. Here's hoping he gets a chance.
5
Luke Goode could have redshirted after missing most of the season with a foot injury. But he decided to play, which is working out well for Illinois.
Without Shannon, Goode filled some of the minutes Saturday and contributed five points in the first half, ultimately finishing with seven points in a season-high 23 minutes.
Mark it down: Goode will be the key to an Illinois win or two late in the season. Maybe he helps the team advance to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. Possible.
Our seats for @IlliniMBB on @wdws1400 @whms975 @Learfield pic.twitter.com/EkxIgC9iYS— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) February 18, 2023
6
Here's a promotion I can get behind: If Indiana makes 10 free throws in the game, fans are eligible for a food prize from a local restaurant.
Rewarding success is a good thing. The former Hoosier pitching the deal was Eric Gordon. Too soon?
7
Before Saturday, it had been years since I had set foot in Indiana's Assembly Hall. So long ago that the media members back then sat close to the court behind the basket. Now, they are mostly up high in the arena, which has a steep pitch.
I didn't have to climb thanks to Indiana basketball SID J.D. Campbell, who got me a seat closer to the action.
Trayce Jackson-Davis recently said, "Ain't no time to be tired," after carrying Indiana to this point in the season. Well, he looks tired today. Illinois up 46-37 with 16 minutes to play.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 18, 2023
8
No matter where you sit, it is a fantastic building. One of the best in the Big Ten. I'd recommend basketball fans put the place on their to-do list. Lots of history and a fun arena to watch a game. As long as you aren't afraid of heights.
9
I wasn't sure what to think about how soon the crowd would fill the arena. Tip was noon (Eastern). Thirty minutes before the start, three-fourths of the fans were in their seats.
It seems like a fan-friendly setup for basketball at Indiana. Plenty of nearby parking without having to take a long hike. It helps to have Memorial Stadium right next door with oodles of space.
Unfortunately for the Indiana football program, it is rarely able to generate as much enthusiasm as Hoosiers basketball. Tradition and five NCAA titles make a huge difference. People in Bloomington want another one.
COLEMAN HAWKINS POSTER OVER TJD pic.twitter.com/n22aE3hcla— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 18, 2023
10
Classy move by Indiana to have a moment of silence in observance of the tragedy at Michigan State this week. My guess is you will see a similar gesture when Illinois hosts Minnesota on Monday night.
11
The loudest roar of the game came with about four minutes left, when the No. 2-ranked Indiana women's basketball team was introduced to the crowd. Cool.